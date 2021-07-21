checkAd

TPII Announces Second Agreement for Revolutionary eTower with Frontier Power Products

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to announce a MOU with Frontier Power Products, a specialist in engine and power generation products, for 10 of Triad Pro Innovators' revolutionary eTower. The first units are targeted to ship in Fall 2021, marking the second widescale deployment of the TriadPro eCell technology.

"The eTower offers a superior solution for lowering diesel costs for our customers, reducing maintenance cost for the generator units, and overall providing a lower total cost of ownership. This aligns with our strategy to cut carbon emissions and align with North America's new climate strategy," says Gary Potter, V.P. / General Manager of Frontier Power Products. "We look forward to working with Triad Pro Innovators."

"Frontier's vision for transforming the engine and power generation product market is very forward thinking. We appreciate the commitment to innovation and progress in reducing diesel fuel consumption from a cost reduction and environmental standpoint," Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators.

Per Dataintelo's "Global Portable Lighting Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025," the global portable lighting industry is posed to grow from $2.331 billion in 2018 to $3.283 billion in 2025. The North American market makes up 33.1% of the global market. Triad Pro Innovators expects to capture a significant percentage of this market in the next 2-3 years through partners like Frontier Power Products.

About Frontier Power Products

We are specialists in engines and power generation products. Since 1983 we have worked with customers in Western Canada and around the world to provide reliable and practical solutions to their power systems needs. We align ourselves with valued partners having a similar mindset - build quality and innovative products designed specifically for the application and support our customers throughout the product's life cycle.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity .The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the Rapid-K Power Cells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

