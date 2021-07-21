checkAd

DGAP-News VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Warwick Holding GmbH specifies its transfer request and determines the cash settlement for the intended squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of VTG Aktiengesellschaft

Key word(s): Squeeze Out
VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Warwick Holding GmbH specifies its transfer request and determines the cash settlement for the intended squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of VTG Aktiengesellschaft

21.07.2021 / 15:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release of VTG Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburg, July 21, 2021

Warwick Holding GmbH specifies its transfer request and determines the cash settlement for the intended squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of VTG Aktiengesellschaft

Today, the principal shareholder of VTG Aktiengesellschaft, Warwick Holding GmbH, has submitted a concrete formal transfer request to the executive board of VTG Aktiengesellschaft to have the general meeting of VTG Aktiengesellschaft resolve on the transfer of shares held by the other shareholders of VTG Aktiengesellschaft (minority shareholders) to Warwick Holding GmbH against payment of appropriate cash settlement (squeeze-out). It is envisaged to pass the required resolution in an extraordinary general meeting of VTG Aktiengesellschaft scheduled for September 22, 2021. Warwick Holding GmbH holds shares of VTG Aktiengesellschaft in the amount of about 96.41 % of the share capital of VTG Aktiengesellschaft. On the basis of a conducted business valuation, the cash settlement offered by Warwick Holding GmbH to the minority shareholders of VTG Aktiengesellschaft for the transfer of the shares amounts to EUR 88.11 per ordinary no-par value bearer share of VTG Aktiengesellschaft. The court-appointed expert auditor confirmed the adequacy of the determined cash settlement.


About VTG:

Headquartered in Hamburg, VTG Aktiengesellschaft is a global asset owner and logistics company with a strong focus on rail. Besides hiring out rail freight wagons and tank containers, it also provides multimodal logistical services and integrated digital solutions. The company's fleet includes around 94,000 rail freight wagons - mostly tank wagons, intermodal wagons, standard freight wagons and sliding-wall wagons - as well as about 9,000 tank containers.

