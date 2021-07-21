checkAd

Morgan Stanley at Work Creates Powerful Retirement Recordkeeper Value Proposition for Plan Sponsors Through Partnership with Vestwell

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 16:00  |  24   |   |   

Morgan Stanley at Work today announced an innovative retirement partnership with Vestwell that delivers user-friendly digital solutions and favored pricing, helping reduce administrative workload, simplifying revenue and expense management and maximizing participant engagement.

“We continuously look for new and exciting ways to raise the bar on what both clients and participants can expect when it comes to an employee’s financial journey,” said Brian McDonald, Co-Head of Morgan Stanley at Work. “Our partnership with Vestwell represents a major step forward for the industry, where clients benefit from groundbreaking digital technology and exceptional service delivered at the competitive price points that Morgan Stanley’s scale can deliver. This is truly a win-win for the marketplace, creating a value proposition that is hard to beat.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Morgan Stanley!
Short
Basispreis 99,37€
Hebel 12,64
Ask 0,51
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 85,64€
Hebel 11,99
Ask 0,72
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

In addition to the commercial business relationship with Vestwell, Morgan Stanley also made a strategic investment in the firm during Vestwell’s recent Series C financing round. The combination of a strategic investment and a business partnership demonstrates a commitment to cutting-edge innovation and thoughtful disruption in the workplace wealth space.

“Morgan Stanley’s commitment to be a change agent that revolutionizes workplace savings programs for employers and employees aligns perfectly with our vision at Vestwell,” says Aaron Schumm, Founder and CEO of Vestwell. “Together, we are fundamentally altering the way technology and servicing can elevate and scale the experience. We are so grateful and excited to partner with the Morgan Stanley team and their thousands of Financial Advisors to drive change for the better.”

Morgan Stanley at Work Retirement Solutions offers a flexible, multi-provider recordkeeper platform designed to meet the individual needs of companies. In addition to providing customized retirement solutions, Morgan Stanley has dedicated retirement specialists that both understand the challenges businesses face and offer support and service for their employees. Through a consultative process, the Firm’s specialists help companies improve plan competitiveness and fiduciary risk management, investment selection and monitoring, and employee retirement readiness.

Retirement Solutions is part of the Morgan Stanley at Work suite of financial solutions, which also includes Equity Compensation through Shareworks and Equity Edge Online, and Financial Wellness. Morgan Stanley at Work combines cutting-edge benefits software, Morgan Stanley intellectual capital and financial education delivered through multiple channels to enable employees to build a holistic plan to achieve their financial goals. Employee stock plan solutions, including Equity Edge Online, are part of the Morgan Stanley at Work solutions and are offered by E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc.

About Vestwell Holdings, Inc.

Vestwell is the engine powering modern-day workplace savings and investing programs, such as 401(k) and 403(b) plans). Our cloud-based digital recordkeeping platform provides the underlying architecture to support financial services and payroll partners, while bringing clients an easier, more flexible, and user-friendly experience. Learn more at www.vestwell.com and on Twitter @Vestwell.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, investment management and wealth management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

Morgan Stanley Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Morgan Stanley at Work Creates Powerful Retirement Recordkeeper Value Proposition for Plan Sponsors Through Partnership with Vestwell Morgan Stanley at Work today announced an innovative retirement partnership with Vestwell that delivers user-friendly digital solutions and favored pricing, helping reduce administrative workload, simplifying revenue and expense management and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
Europcar Mobility Group: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of June 30, 2021
High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online ...
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Completes Investment in Alliance Technical Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21WDH/ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste überwiegen - Dow knapp im Plus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.07.21Aktien New York: Verluste nach Rekorden - Nasdaq stärker unter Druck
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Verluste überwiegen nach Rekorden - Dow knapp im Plus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.07.21AMC, CureVac, Apple, Alibaba, Tencent, Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Beyond Meat - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
15.07.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 15.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Leichte Verluste nach jüngster Rekordrally
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.07.21US-Geldhaus Morgan Stanley steigert Quartalsgewinn deutlich
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Morgan Stanley Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax unter Druck nach Rekord am Vortag
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte