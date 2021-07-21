Pineapple Inc. Reports on its Progress Relating to Being Quoted on the OTC Markets Platform

Company anticipates trading to resume in August

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PINEAPPLE, INC. (OTC Grey: PNPL) (the “Company” or “Pineapple”) is a publicly traded company in the legal cannabis industry with a portfolio of assets spanning operational management, technology, IP licensing, cannabis property rentals, and equity ownership in cannabis retail and production facilities. The Company today announced that it is in the final stages of its process to upgrade from trading on the Grey Market to trading on the OTC Markets and anticipates that this will take place in August 2020. The audit of the Company's financial statements for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 ("2020 FY"), along with the review of the Company’s financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021"), are also in its final stages and the Company anticipates filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2020 FY and Q1 2021 by August 2020 as well. A condition of moving to the OTC market is the Company completing such periodic filings.

Commenting on the filing, Pineapple's CEO Shawn Credle said “The Company remains extremely excited about its future and all of the developments it will be sharing with the public in short order. Exciting things to come!”