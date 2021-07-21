Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, payable September 15, 2021 to stockholders of record August 13, 2021. …

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, payable September 15, 2021 to stockholders of record August 13, 2021. This declaration continues the quarterly dividend at the highest level in the Company's history, in recognition of strong earnings. Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.