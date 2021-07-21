First Light and New Oroperu Complete C$22,038,500 Financing in Connection with Business Combination to Create Anacortes Mining

Not For Dissemination in the United States or For Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services. This Press Release Does Not Constitute an Offer to U.S. Persons.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / First Light Capital Corp. ("First Light") …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / First Light Capital Corp. (" First Light ") (TSXV:XYZ.P) and New Oroperu Resources Inc. (" New Oroperu ") (TSXV:ORO) are pleased to announce, further to their joint news release dated June 17, 2021, the closing of the previously announced private placement financing of 55,096,250 subscription receipts (the " Subscription Receipts ") at a price of C$0.40 per Subscription Receipt (the " Subscription Price ") for gross proceeds of C$22,038,500 (the " Private Placement "). The Private Placement included the partial exercise of the agents' option, and was co-led by Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood ") as sole bookrunner, and Clarus Securities Inc. (" Clarus " and together with Haywood, the " Agents ") under the brokered portion of the Private Placement. The completion of the Private Placement is a key milestone in the combination of First Light and New Oroperu (the " Transaction "), and in the creation of Anacortes Mining Corp. (" Anacortes "), a new growth-oriented gold company in the Americas, to be completed in accordance with the terms of the previously announced arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ").

The gross proceeds from the Private Placement, less the reasonable expenses of the Agents incurred in connection with the Private Placement, will be held in escrow pursuant to the terms of subscription receipt agreements (the "Subscription Receipt Agreements") with Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Subscription Receipt Agent") and shall be released immediately prior to completion of the Transaction upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined in the Subscription Receipt Agreements).

The Private Placement consisted of Subscription Receipts offered by First Light and by 1310612 B.C. Ltd. ("Finco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Light, as follows (i) 4,406,250 Subscription receipts sold by First Light on a brokered basis, (ii) 49,077,500 Subscription receipts sold by Finco on a brokered basis, (iii) 125,000 Subscription receipts sold by First Light on a non-brokered basis, and (iv) 1,487,500 Subscription receipts sold by Finco on a non-brokered basis. Each Subscription Receipt sold by First Light will entitle the holder thereof to receive one First Light common share (each, a "First Light Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of First Light (each full warrant, a "First Light Warrant"). Each Subscription Receipt sold by Finco will entitle the holder to receive one Finco common share (each a "Finco Share") and one-half of one Finco common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Finco Warrant"). After conversion of the Finco Subscription Receipts and in connection with closing of the Transaction, Finco will amalgamate with a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Light which will result in the Finco Shares and the Finco Warrants being exchanged for First Light Shares and First Light Warrants on a "one for one" basis. Each First Light Warrant shall be exercisable for one First Light Share at an exercise price of C$0.55 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Private Placement. If the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied on or before the November 30, 2021 (subject to extension at the request of the Company or the Agents), or if the Arrangement Agreement is terminated at any earlier time, or if First Light advises the Agents or announces to the public that it does not intend to satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions, then the Subscription Receipt Agent will return to holders of the Subscription Receipts an amount equal to the aggregate Subscription Price for the Subscription Receipts held by them, together with a pro rata portion of interest earned on the escrowed proceeds (less applicable withholding tax, if any) and the Subscription Receipts will be cancelled and of no further force or effect.