checkAd

First Light and New Oroperu Complete C$22,038,500 Financing in Connection with Business Combination to Create Anacortes Mining

Autor: Accesswire
21.07.2021, 16:00  |  46   |   |   

Not For Dissemination in the United States or For Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services. This Press Release Does Not Constitute an Offer to U.S. Persons.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / First Light Capital Corp. ("First Light") …

Not For Dissemination in the United States or For Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services. This Press Release Does Not Constitute an Offer to U.S. Persons.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / First Light Capital Corp. ("First Light") (TSXV:XYZ.P) and New Oroperu Resources Inc. ("New Oroperu") (TSXV:ORO) are pleased to announce, further to their joint news release dated June 17, 2021, the closing of the previously announced private placement financing of 55,096,250 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of C$0.40 per Subscription Receipt (the "Subscription Price") for gross proceeds of C$22,038,500 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement included the partial exercise of the agents' option, and was co-led by Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") as sole bookrunner, and Clarus Securities Inc. ("Clarus" and together with Haywood, the "Agents") under the brokered portion of the Private Placement. The completion of the Private Placement is a key milestone in the combination of First Light and New Oroperu (the "Transaction"), and in the creation of Anacortes Mining Corp. ("Anacortes"), a new growth-oriented gold company in the Americas, to be completed in accordance with the terms of the previously announced arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement").

The gross proceeds from the Private Placement, less the reasonable expenses of the Agents incurred in connection with the Private Placement, will be held in escrow pursuant to the terms of subscription receipt agreements (the "Subscription Receipt Agreements") with Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Subscription Receipt Agent") and shall be released immediately prior to completion of the Transaction upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined in the Subscription Receipt Agreements).

The Private Placement consisted of Subscription Receipts offered by First Light and by 1310612 B.C. Ltd. ("Finco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Light, as follows (i) 4,406,250 Subscription receipts sold by First Light on a brokered basis, (ii) 49,077,500 Subscription receipts sold by Finco on a brokered basis, (iii) 125,000 Subscription receipts sold by First Light on a non-brokered basis, and (iv) 1,487,500 Subscription receipts sold by Finco on a non-brokered basis. Each Subscription Receipt sold by First Light will entitle the holder thereof to receive one First Light common share (each, a "First Light Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of First Light (each full warrant, a "First Light Warrant"). Each Subscription Receipt sold by Finco will entitle the holder to receive one Finco common share (each a "Finco Share") and one-half of one Finco common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Finco Warrant"). After conversion of the Finco Subscription Receipts and in connection with closing of the Transaction, Finco will amalgamate with a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Light which will result in the Finco Shares and the Finco Warrants being exchanged for First Light Shares and First Light Warrants on a "one for one" basis. Each First Light Warrant shall be exercisable for one First Light Share at an exercise price of C$0.55 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Private Placement. If the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied on or before the November 30, 2021 (subject to extension at the request of the Company or the Agents), or if the Arrangement Agreement is terminated at any earlier time, or if First Light advises the Agents or announces to the public that it does not intend to satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions, then the Subscription Receipt Agent will return to holders of the Subscription Receipts an amount equal to the aggregate Subscription Price for the Subscription Receipts held by them, together with a pro rata portion of interest earned on the escrowed proceeds (less applicable withholding tax, if any) and the Subscription Receipts will be cancelled and of no further force or effect.

Seite 1 von 5
First Light Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Light and New Oroperu Complete C$22,038,500 Financing in Connection with Business Combination to Create Anacortes Mining Not For Dissemination in the United States or For Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services. This Press Release Does Not Constitute an Offer to U.S. Persons.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / First Light Capital Corp. ("First Light") …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill ...
Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets
Paragon Technologies News Release
RE Royalties Provides Corporate Update and Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
NuRAN Wireless Announces Engagement of IR Marketing Services Provider
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Black Tusk Resources Inc. To Explore South Rim Gold Project, Central British Columbia
Lincoln Gold Closes Private Placement
Classworx Will Promote Your Live Zoom Yoga Class Schedule When You Host Your Classes on ClassWorx
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...