Securitas AB to publish the Interim report January-June 2021 on July 29

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB will publish the Interim report for January-June 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at approximately 1.00 p.m. (CET).  

App. 1.00 p.m. (CET) Report release
The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.securitas.com when released.

2.00 p.m. (CET) Presentation slides available
 For presentation slides, follow the link www.securitas.com/presentations  

2.30 p.m. (CET) Telephone conference and audio cast
Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 2.30 p.m. (CET) where Securitas President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Bart Adam will present the report and answer questions. The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Securitas' website. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial in five minutes prior to the start of the conference call:

United States:     + 1 631 913 1422
Sweden:                 + 46 8 566 426 51
United Kingdom:   + 44 333 3000 804
Please use the following pin code for the telephone conference: 621 490 78#

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link www.securitas.com/webcasts. 

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available on the same web page after the telephone conference. We value your privacy and want to be transparent with you on the way that we collect and use your personal data when you participate in the telephone conference. Please follow this link to read our privacy policy for telephone conferences/audio casts in relation to publication of interim reports: www.securitas.com/privacy-policy-audiocasts. 

Further information: 

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of Investor Relations, mobile: +46 (0) 76 116 7443; micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com
Media: Helena Andreas, SVP Communications & People +46 10  470 30 20; press@securitas.com 

CONTACT:

Securitas is the world's leading intelligent protective services partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 markets and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 355,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and our purpose is to help make your world a safer place.

Disclaimer

