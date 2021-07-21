DUBAI, U.A.E., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the global sales of Rx-to-OTC market is expected surpass evaluation of US$58bn with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. The market is estimated to reach US$35 bn in 2021, exhibiting a year on year growth rate of 5.2% during 2021. Sales rose at 1.5% CAGR between 2016 and 2020.

The latest Rx-to-OTC market survey offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The survey also provides insights into competitive landscape of global trajectory, the key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies

According to a study by FMI, allergy and respiratory drug segment will dominate the global market, accounting for a share of 26.7% in 2021. Demand for improved access to a wide range of medicines over the counter (OTC) for treating common ailments such as cough, cold, flu, headaches, and others will continue aiding sales in the market.

The shift from Rx-to-OTC is gaining momentum as OTC medicines are cost effective and deliver first line treatment for numerous common illnesses. This has resulted in reduced doctor visits, subsequently increasing opportunities for sales in the market.

The transition of proven prescription drugs to nonprescription, over the counter status for treating common diseases is a highly regulated and scientifically rigorous process but it is widely gaining momentum as it reduces massive burden from the healthcare facility.

For a medicine to be granted OTC status, it must adhere to safety margin, bear understandable labelling, and must be effective. These restrictions might hinder or slow down the process of manufacturing and production in the future. However, wider adoption of medicines and products have magnified the demand for Rx-to-OTC products in the global market.

As per FMI, the demand for allergy and respiratory drugs will remain high in the market. The segment is also forecast to register 5.7% CAGR over the coming decade. Antihistamines were the first drugs to receive Rx to OTC status and they have the potential of treating various lifestyle diseases. This will remain one of the chief drivers of the segment.

"Key players in the global market are investing in product development to get faster approval from FDA and other equal chief organizations. For instance, in June 2021, FDA approved Rx-to-OTC switch for Astepro allergy nasal spray, which is expected to be available at mass retail locations in the U.S.", says a FMI analyst.