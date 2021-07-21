checkAd

Lilium Announces Capital Markets Day

MUNICH and SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilium GmbH ("Lilium"), positioned to be a global leader in regional electric air mobility with the development of its 7-Seater electric vertical take-off and landing jet, will hold a Capital Markets Day on August 2nd, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET ahead of its planned listing on the Nasdaq following the completion of the previously announced proposed business combination with Qell Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: QELL).

Members of Lilium's senior leadership team, including Daniel Wiegand (Co-Founder and CEO), Geoff Richardson (Chief Financial Officer) and Yves Yemsi (Chief Program Officer), will provide an update on Lilium's technology, certification and manufacturing plans, business model, and commercial relationships with established industry suppliers and infrastructure developers.

https://lilium.com/newsroom-detail/Lilium-intends-to-list-on-Nasdaq-through-merger-with-qell-and-reveals-serial-aircraft

Capital Markets Day:
Location:         Virtual
Date/time:       Monday, August 2nd, 11:00 a.m. ET

Formal presentation with Q&A

For more information about the proposed business combination and the Capital Markets Day presentation following the event, please visit the Lilium Investor Relations Website at lilium.com/investors. 

About Lilium

Lilium's vision is to create a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation. Using the 7-Seater Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance, Lilium is building a transport network and service for people and goods. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, commercial operations are planned to launch in 2024. Lilium's 650+ strong team includes approximately 400 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com

