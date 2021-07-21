Lilium Announces Capital Markets Day

MUNICH and SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilium GmbH ("Lilium"), positioned to be a global leader in regional electric air mobility with the development of its 7-Seater electric vertical take-off and landing jet, will hold a Capital Markets Day on August 2nd, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET ahead of its planned listing on the Nasdaq following the completion of the previously announced proposed business combination with Qell Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: QELL).

Members of Lilium's senior leadership team, including Daniel Wiegand (Co-Founder and CEO), Geoff Richardson (Chief Financial Officer) and Yves Yemsi (Chief Program Officer), will provide an update on Lilium's technology, certification and manufacturing plans, business model, and commercial relationships with established industry suppliers and infrastructure developers.