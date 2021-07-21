Harleysville Financial Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend and Third Quarter Earnings for Fiscal Year 2021

Net income for the third quarter was $1,582,000 or $.42 per diluted share compared to $1,611,000 or $.43 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.

Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share on the Company’s common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on August 18, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 4, 2021.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 amounted to $5,738,000 or $1.52 per diluted share compared to $5,317,000 or $1.40 per diluted share for the same nine-month period a year ago. Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 included SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee income totaling $1,009,000 or $.27 per diluted share.

Brendan J. McGill, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We are now over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank has continued to maintain its prudent underwriting standards, invest in high credit quality assets, control our operating expenses and practice sound capital management. Our balance sheet is strong and through the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) rounds 1 and 2 we were pleased to be able to provide $37.2 million of loans to 479 local small businesses. Additionally, loan origination fees recognized on the forgiveness of first round of PPP loans contributed to our earnings improvement in the first nine months. We anticipate that the majority of outstanding PPP loans will be forgiven by the end of the 2021 calendar year end.

We are cautiously optimistic that the burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to ease in the year ahead, and we will continue to remain focused on meeting our customers’ needs and ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our communities.”

The Company’s assets totaled $904.7 million compared to $851.8 million a year ago. Stockholders’ tangible book value increased 4.1% to $21.61 per share from $20.76 a year ago.

Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL ( http://www.otcmarkets.com ) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

Harleysville Financial Corporation Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Year-To-Date ( Unaudited) Nine Months Ended: Three Months Ended: Selected Consolidated Earnings Data Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Total interest income $ 20,768 $ 22,464 $ 6,628 $ 6,980 $ 7,160 $ 7,156 $ 7,216 Total interest expense 3,766 5,174 1,187 1,239 1,340 1,510 1,561 Net Interest Income 17,002 17,290 5,441 5,741 5,820 5,646 5,655 Provision for loan losses 295 657 105 95 95 154 353 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 16,707 16,633 5,336 5,646 5,725 5,492 5,302 Gain on sales of loans 191 - 29 96 66 - - Bank owned life insurance 294 298 95 99 100 100 98 Other income 1,852 1,567 603 612 637 567 455 Total other expenses 11,228 11,441 3,928 3,706 3,594 3,847 3,700 Income before income taxes 7,816 7,057 2,135 2,747 2,934 2,312 2,155 Income tax expense 2,078 1,740 553 693 832 518 544 Net Income $ 5,738 $ 5,317 $ 1,582 $ 2,054 $ 2,102 $ 1,794 $ 1,611 Per Common Share Data Basic earnings $ 1.53 $ 1.41 $ 0.42 $ 0.55 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 Diluted earnings $ 1.52 $ 1.40 $ 0.42 $ 0.54 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 Dividends $ 0.83 $ 0.79 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 Tangible book value $ 21.61 $ 20.76 $ 21.61 $ 21.50 $ 21.23 $ 20.96 $ 20.76 Shares outstanding 3,741,307 3,747,052 3,741,307 3,743,203 3,745,058 3,752,221 3,747,052 Average shares outstanding - basic 3,748,527 3,763,454 3,744,305 3,748,385 3,752,787 3,749,350 3,744,957 Average shares outstanding - diluted 3,781,163 3,808,106 3,788,028 3,780,590 3,776,067 3,775,775 3,775,593 Harleysville Financial Corporation Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Year-To-Date ( Unaudited) Nine Months Ended: Three Months Ended: Other Selected Consolidated Data Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Return on average assets 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.69 % 0.93 % 0.98 % 0.83 % 0.78 % Return on average equity 9.60 % 9.21 % 7.87 % 10.29 % 10.65 % 9.21 % 8.35 % Net interest rate spread 2.46 % 2.77 % 2.29 % 2.49 % 2.61 % 2.52 % 2.63 % Net yield on interest earning assets 2.61 % 2.95 % 2.44 % 2.64 % 2.76 % 2.69 % 2.80 % Operating expenses to average assets 1.69 % 1.91 % 1.72 % 1.67 % 1.67 % 1.79 % 1.79 % Efficiency ratio 58.64 % 59.73 % 63.98 % 57.44 % 54.82 % 60.94 % 59.60 % Ratio of non-performing loans to total assets at end of period 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.84 % 0.82 % 0.89 % 0.88 % 0.85 % Loan loss reserve to total loans, net 0.95 % 0.83 % 0.95 % 0.92 % 0.87 % 0.87 % 0.83 % Stockholders' equity to assets 8.94 % 9.13 % 8.94 % 8.90 % 9.11 % 9.20 % 9.13 % Selected Consolidated Financial Data Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Total assets $ 904,670 $ 904,515 $ 873,410 $ 854,876 $ 851,821 Cash & investment securities 225,490 220,822 170,640 127,951 104,934 Mortgage-backed securities 76,177 71,683 70,895 81,851 93,970 Total Investments 301,667 292,505 241,535 209,802 198,904 Consumer Loans receivable 303,367 316,840 339,951 358,472 379,205 Commercial Loans receivable 267,925 262,177 258,898 253,698 240,485 Loan loss reserve (5,422 ) (5,320 ) (5,235 ) (5,308 ) (5,167 ) Total Loans receivable net 565,870 573,697 593,614 606,862 614,523 Total Loans held for sale 192 939 720 - - FHLB stock 3,955 4,281 4,310 4,463 4,692 Checking accounts 269,246 270,878 257,227 231,068 226,921 Savings accounts 293,948 281,350 256,721 252,117 242,820 Certificate of deposit accounts 159,271 165,310 168,577 174,545 181,489 Total Deposits 722,465 717,538 682,525 657,730 651,230 Advances 89,357 95,043 100,173 109,684 109,781 Total stockholders' equity 80,845 80,467 79,524 78,631 77,780

