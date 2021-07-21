Harleysville Financial Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend and Third Quarter Earnings for Fiscal Year 2021
Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share on the Company’s common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on August 18, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 4, 2021.
Net income for the third quarter was $1,582,000 or $.42 per diluted share compared to $1,611,000 or $.43 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.
Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 amounted to $5,738,000 or $1.52 per diluted share compared to $5,317,000 or $1.40 per diluted share for the same nine-month period a year ago. Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 included SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee income totaling $1,009,000 or $.27 per diluted share.
Brendan J. McGill, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We are now over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank has continued to maintain its prudent underwriting standards, invest in high credit quality assets, control our operating expenses and practice sound capital management. Our balance sheet is strong and through the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) rounds 1 and 2 we were pleased to be able to provide $37.2 million of loans to 479 local small businesses. Additionally, loan origination fees recognized on the forgiveness of first round of PPP loans contributed to our earnings improvement in the first nine months. We anticipate that the majority of outstanding PPP loans will be forgiven by the end of the 2021 calendar year end.
We are cautiously optimistic that the burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to ease in the year ahead, and we will continue to remain focused on meeting our customers’ needs and ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our communities.”
The Company’s assets totaled $904.7 million compared to $851.8 million a year ago. Stockholders’ tangible book value increased 4.1% to $21.61 per share from $20.76 a year ago.
Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL ( http://www.otcmarkets.com ) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.
|Harleysville Financial Corporation
|Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of June 30, 2021
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Year-To-Date
|( Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended:
|Three Months Ended:
|Selected Consolidated Earnings Data
|
Jun 30,
2021
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2021
|
Mar 31,
2021
|
Dec 31,
2020
|
Sept 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|Total interest income
|
$
|
20,768
|
|
$
|
22,464
|
|
$
|
6,628
|
|
$
|
6,980
|
|
$
|
7,160
|
|
$
|
7,156
|
|
$
|
7,216
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
3,766
|
|
|
5,174
|
|
|
1,187
|
|
|
1,239
|
|
|
1,340
|
|
|
1,510
|
|
|
1,561
|
|Net Interest Income
|
|
17,002
|
|
|
17,290
|
|
|
5,441
|
|
|
5,741
|
|
|
5,820
|
|
|
5,646
|
|
|
5,655
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
295
|
|
|
657
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
353
|
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
16,707
|
|
|
16,633
|
|
|
5,336
|
|
|
5,646
|
|
|
5,725
|
|
|
5,492
|
|
|
5,302
|
|Gain on sales of loans
|
|
191
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Bank owned life insurance
|
|
294
|
|
|
298
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
98
|
|Other income
|
|
1,852
|
|
|
1,567
|
|
|
603
|
|
|
612
|
|
|
637
|
|
|
567
|
|
|
455
|
|Total other expenses
|
|
11,228
|
|
|
11,441
|
|
|
3,928
|
|
|
3,706
|
|
|
3,594
|
|
|
3,847
|
|
|
3,700
|
|Income before income taxes
|
|
7,816
|
|
|
7,057
|
|
|
2,135
|
|
|
2,747
|
|
|
2,934
|
|
|
2,312
|
|
|
2,155
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
2,078
|
|
|
1,740
|
|
|
553
|
|
|
693
|
|
|
832
|
|
|
518
|
|
|
544
|
|Net Income
|
$
|
5,738
|
|
$
|
5,317
|
|
$
|
1,582
|
|
$
|
2,054
|
|
$
|
2,102
|
|
$
|
1,794
|
|
$
|
1,611
|
|Per Common Share Data
|Basic earnings
|
$
|
1.53
|
|
$
|
1.41
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|Diluted earnings
|
$
|
1.52
|
|
$
|
1.40
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|Dividends
|
$
|
0.83
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|Tangible book value
|
$
|
21.61
|
|
$
|
20.76
|
|
$
|
21.61
|
|
$
|
21.50
|
|
$
|
21.23
|
|
$
|
20.96
|
|
$
|
20.76
|
|Shares outstanding
|
|
3,741,307
|
|
|
3,747,052
|
|
|
3,741,307
|
|
|
3,743,203
|
|
|
3,745,058
|
|
|
3,752,221
|
|
|
3,747,052
|
|Average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
3,748,527
|
|
|
3,763,454
|
|
|
3,744,305
|
|
|
3,748,385
|
|
|
3,752,787
|
|
|
3,749,350
|
|
|
3,744,957
|
|Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
3,781,163
|
|
|
3,808,106
|
|
|
3,788,028
|
|
|
3,780,590
|
|
|
3,776,067
|
|
|
3,775,775
|
|
|
3,775,593
|
|Harleysville Financial Corporation
|Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of June 30, 2021
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Year-To-Date
|( Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended:
|Three Months Ended:
|Other Selected Consolidated Data
|
Jun 30,
2021
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2021
|
Mar 31,
2021
|
Dec 31,
2020
|
Sept 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|Return on average assets
|
|
0.87
|
%
|
|
0.89
|
%
|
|
0.69
|
%
|
|
0.93
|
%
|
|
0.98
|
%
|
|
0.83
|
%
|
|
0.78
|
%
|Return on average equity
|
|
9.60
|
%
|
|
9.21
|
%
|
|
7.87
|
%
|
|
10.29
|
%
|
|
10.65
|
%
|
|
9.21
|
%
|
|
8.35
|
%
|Net interest rate spread
|
|
2.46
|
%
|
|
2.77
|
%
|
|
2.29
|
%
|
|
2.49
|
%
|
|
2.61
|
%
|
|
2.52
|
%
|
|
2.63
|
%
|Net yield on interest earning assets
|
|
2.61
|
%
|
|
2.95
|
%
|
|
2.44
|
%
|
|
2.64
|
%
|
|
2.76
|
%
|
|
2.69
|
%
|
|
2.80
|
%
|Operating expenses to average assets
|
|
1.69
|
%
|
|
1.91
|
%
|
|
1.72
|
%
|
|
1.67
|
%
|
|
1.67
|
%
|
|
1.79
|
%
|
|
1.79
|
%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|
58.64
|
%
|
|
59.73
|
%
|
|
63.98
|
%
|
|
57.44
|
%
|
|
54.82
|
%
|
|
60.94
|
%
|
|
59.60
|
%
|Ratio of non-performing loans to total
|assets at end of period
|
|
0.84
|
%
|
|
0.85
|
%
|
|
0.84
|
%
|
|
0.82
|
%
|
|
0.89
|
%
|
|
0.88
|
%
|
|
0.85
|
%
|Loan loss reserve to total loans, net
|
|
0.95
|
%
|
|
0.83
|
%
|
|
0.95
|
%
|
|
0.92
|
%
|
|
0.87
|
%
|
|
0.87
|
%
|
|
0.83
|
%
|Stockholders' equity to assets
|
|
8.94
|
%
|
|
9.13
|
%
|
|
8.94
|
%
|
|
8.90
|
%
|
|
9.11
|
%
|
|
9.20
|
%
|
|
9.13
|
%
|Selected Consolidated Financial Data
|
Jun 30,
2021
|
Mar 31,
2021
|
Dec 31,
2020
|
Sept 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|Total assets
|
$
|
904,670
|
|
$
|
904,515
|
|
$
|
873,410
|
|
$
|
854,876
|
|
$
|
851,821
|
|Cash & investment securities
|
|
225,490
|
|
|
220,822
|
|
|
170,640
|
|
|
127,951
|
|
|
104,934
|
|Mortgage-backed securities
|
|
76,177
|
|
|
71,683
|
|
|
70,895
|
|
|
81,851
|
|
|
93,970
|
|Total Investments
|
|
301,667
|
|
|
292,505
|
|
|
241,535
|
|
|
209,802
|
|
|
198,904
|
|Consumer Loans receivable
|
|
303,367
|
|
|
316,840
|
|
|
339,951
|
|
|
358,472
|
|
|
379,205
|
|Commercial Loans receivable
|
|
267,925
|
|
|
262,177
|
|
|
258,898
|
|
|
253,698
|
|
|
240,485
|
|Loan loss reserve
|
|
(5,422
|
)
|
|
(5,320
|
)
|
|
(5,235
|
)
|
|
(5,308
|
)
|
|
(5,167
|
)
|Total Loans receivable net
|
|
565,870
|
|
|
573,697
|
|
|
593,614
|
|
|
606,862
|
|
|
614,523
|
|Total Loans held for sale
|
|
192
|
|
|
939
|
|
|
720
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|FHLB stock
|
|
3,955
|
|
|
4,281
|
|
|
4,310
|
|
|
4,463
|
|
|
4,692
|
|Checking accounts
|
|
269,246
|
|
|
270,878
|
|
|
257,227
|
|
|
231,068
|
|
|
226,921
|
|Savings accounts
|
|
293,948
|
|
|
281,350
|
|
|
256,721
|
|
|
252,117
|
|
|
242,820
|
|Certificate of deposit accounts
|
|
159,271
|
|
|
165,310
|
|
|
168,577
|
|
|
174,545
|
|
|
181,489
|
|Total Deposits
|
|
722,465
|
|
|
717,538
|
|
|
682,525
|
|
|
657,730
|
|
|
651,230
|
|Advances
|
|
89,357
|
|
|
95,043
|
|
|
100,173
|
|
|
109,684
|
|
|
109,781
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
80,845
|
|
|
80,467
|
|
|
79,524
|
|
|
78,631
|
|
|
77,780
|
