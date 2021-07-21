BOSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The obvious is not necessarily the ideal. Oil majors with gasoline stations are offering electric-vehicle charging stations. However, electric vehicle ranges will double in only four years and that does not just mean half the number needed per vehicle: many will be able to charge only at home. Yes, there is rapid adoption of electric cars but peak car comes by 2032 at the latest due to mobility as a service and cities banning private cars. For now, there is a rush of demand for chargers but it will flip.

Redundant coal mines and power stations are being covered in regular solar panels but that business is too easy and everyone is piling in, slicing margins. A redundant power station may continue to use its transmission system, avoiding a writeoff, but Raghu Das, CEO of analysts IDTechEx, recommends a more value-added approach.

"Longer term, there is scope for uniques such as using metamaterial layers to keep the panels cool without power or water, applying overlayers of perovskite to generate even more electricity and possibly thermoelectrics to make electricity from solar panel heat. However, solar panels are often better located on lakes, hydro-dam reservoirs, and even at sea."

The overlayers are covered in the IDTechEx report, "Transparent Electronics Materials, Markets 2021-2041". Indeed, many other options are arriving that use more of the skills and assets of oil, gas, and coal majors and repositioning utilities. Energy storage is an extremely promising option and the detail is in the IDTechEx report, "Stationary Energy Storage Without Batteries: Grid, Microgrid, UPS, Trackside 2021-2041".

Thoughtful fossil majors can consider going beyond the obvious of putting a lot of lithium-ion batteries in repurposed power stations to compensate for the chronic intermittency of wind and solar. There are ongoing shortages of lithium-ion due to out-of-synch commissioning of the necessary metal mining. Such batteries have serious issues with toxins, disposal, and even fires every year. 2021 started with several deaths from those at stationary storage facilities and lithium-ion self-leakage makes it poor for day-to-night storage required for solar. Storage and discharge in minutes has already switched to supercapacitors and flywheels but more relevant to fossil majors is the much larger demand for storage for one to several hours and seasonal storage compensating feeble solar in winter.