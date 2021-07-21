Atlantica to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3

Atlantica’s CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Additionally, the senior management team will hold virtual meetings with investors during the month of August at the Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Conference, the Seaport 10th Annual Summer Investor Conference and the Wolfe Research Inaugural ESG Conference.

July 21, 2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 before the opening of the market on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The information will be published on Atlantica’s website www.atlantica.com.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Atlantica's website. Please visit the website 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial: + 1-631-510-7495 (US), +44 (0) 844-571-8892 (UK) or +1-866-992-6802 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 4128854 for all phone numbers. Atlantica advises participants to access the conference call at least 20 minutes in advance.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica’s website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).