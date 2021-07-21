Boliden Q2 EBIT SEK 2,785 Million vs. Estimate SEK 3,138 Million
(PLX AI) – Boliden Q2 revenue SEK 17,891 million vs. estimate SEK 17,738 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,616 million vs. estimate SEK 2,892 millionQ2 EPS SEK 8 vs. estimate SEK 8.88
