Puchheim, July 21, 2021 STEMMER IMAGING raises revenue and earnings forecast for the 2021 fiscal year due to a strong rise in business figures Puchheim, July 21, 2021 - According to preliminary figures STEMMER IMAGING AG achieved a record order intake of EUR 47.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 32.6% on the previous quarter (Q2 2020: +120.6%). At around EUR 33.0 million, revenues in the second quarter increased by 4.0% compared to the previous quarter (Q2 2020: +43.5%). The operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 4.2 million was 13.7% above the previous quarter (Q2 2020: +227%) and reached an EBITDA-margin of 12.8% compared to 11.7% in the previous quarter (Q2 2020: 5.6%).

For the first half of 2021, preliminary figures thus show revenues of EUR 64.7 million (H1 2020: EUR 52.2 million / +23.9%) and an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 7.9 million (H1 2020: EUR 2.3 million / +244.5%). The EBITDA margin was 12.2% in the first half of the year, again exceeding the target of the mid-term strategy of >10%. Despite the deteriorating global supply situation in the second quarter, the company benefited significantly from the continued positive market development and the successful implementation of its strategic positioning on value-added services in industrial and non-industrial end markets. The improvement in earnings was supported by the above-average gross margin development as well as by a market-related low cost level and good cost management.

Based on the preliminary half-year figures and supported by the strong order backlog as well as the current estimates for the second half of the year, STEMMER IMAGING AG is raising its forecast for the 2021 fiscal year. The Executive Board now expects full-year revenues of between EUR 123 million and EUR 131 million (previous forecast: upper range EUR 111 million - 121 million) and an operating result (EBITDA) of between EUR 12.2 million and EUR 15.4 million (previous forecast: upper range EUR 7.8 - 10.2 million).

The final figures for the second quarter and further details on the 2021 half-year results will be published on 11 August 2021 as part of the half-year reporting.

