checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc STEMMER IMAGING raises revenue and earnings forecast for the 2021 fiscal year due to a strong rise in business figures

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.07.2021, 16:36  |   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
STEMMER IMAGING raises revenue and earnings forecast for the 2021 fiscal year due to a strong rise in business figures

21-Jul-2021 / 16:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Puchheim, July 21, 2021


STEMMER IMAGING raises revenue and earnings forecast for the 2021 fiscal year due to a strong rise in business figures

Puchheim, July 21, 2021 - According to preliminary figures STEMMER IMAGING AG achieved a record order intake of EUR 47.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 32.6% on the previous quarter (Q2 2020: +120.6%). At around EUR 33.0 million, revenues in the second quarter increased by 4.0% compared to the previous quarter (Q2 2020: +43.5%). The operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 4.2 million was 13.7% above the previous quarter (Q2 2020: +227%) and reached an EBITDA-margin of 12.8% compared to 11.7% in the previous quarter (Q2 2020: 5.6%).

For the first half of 2021, preliminary figures thus show revenues of EUR 64.7 million (H1 2020: EUR 52.2 million / +23.9%) and an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 7.9 million (H1 2020: EUR 2.3 million / +244.5%). The EBITDA margin was 12.2% in the first half of the year, again exceeding the target of the mid-term strategy of >10%. Despite the deteriorating global supply situation in the second quarter, the company benefited significantly from the continued positive market development and the successful implementation of its strategic positioning on value-added services in industrial and non-industrial end markets. The improvement in earnings was supported by the above-average gross margin development as well as by a market-related low cost level and good cost management.

Based on the preliminary half-year figures and supported by the strong order backlog as well as the current estimates for the second half of the year, STEMMER IMAGING AG is raising its forecast for the 2021 fiscal year. The Executive Board now expects full-year revenues of between EUR 123 million and EUR 131 million (previous forecast: upper range EUR 111 million - 121 million) and an operating result (EBITDA) of between EUR 12.2 million and EUR 15.4 million (previous forecast: upper range EUR 7.8 - 10.2 million).

The final figures for the second quarter and further details on the 2021 half-year results will be published on 11 August 2021 as part of the half-year reporting.

Contact:

STEMMER IMAGING AG
Arne Dehn
Chairman of the Board
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Tel.: +49 89 80902-196
ir@stemmer-imaging.com
www.stemmer-imaging.com

21-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: STEMMER IMAGING AG
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 - 809020
E-mail: ir@stemmer-imaging.com
Internet: www.stemmer-imaging.com
ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9
WKN: A2G9MZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1220743

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1220743  21-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220743&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSTEMMER IMAGING Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc STEMMER IMAGING raises revenue and earnings forecast for the 2021 fiscal year due to a strong rise in business figures DGAP-Ad-hoc: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast STEMMER IMAGING raises revenue and earnings forecast for the 2021 fiscal year due to a strong rise in business figures 21-Jul-2021 / 16:36 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE hebt nach erneut gestiegenen Auftragseingängen die Prognose für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA im 2. Quartal 2021 voraussichtlich deutlich über Vorjahr
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF legt vorläufiges Ergebnis für das erste Halbjahr 2021 vor und aktualisiert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA in Q2/2021 expected to be significantly above previous year's level
DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Announces Appointment of Joint Financial Advisors for Matawinie Project
EQS-Adhoc: ALSO net profit: 65 million euros (+45.1%)
DGAP-DD: Huber Automotive AG english
EQS-Adhoc: ALSO Konzerngewinn: 65 Millionen Euro (+45.1%)
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:36 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: STEMMER IMAGING hebt nach starkem Anstieg der Geschäftszahlen Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
16:36 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: STEMMER IMAGING hebt nach starkem Anstieg der Geschäftszahlen Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs