DGAP-Adhoc STEMMER IMAGING raises revenue and earnings forecast for the 2021 fiscal year due to a strong rise in business figures
DGAP-Ad-hoc: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Puchheim, July 21, 2021
For the first half of 2021, preliminary figures thus show revenues of EUR 64.7 million (H1 2020: EUR 52.2 million / +23.9%) and an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 7.9 million (H1 2020: EUR 2.3 million / +244.5%). The EBITDA margin was 12.2% in the first half of the year, again exceeding the target of the mid-term strategy of >10%. Despite the deteriorating global supply situation in the second quarter, the company benefited significantly from the continued positive market development and the successful implementation of its strategic positioning on value-added services in industrial and non-industrial end markets. The improvement in earnings was supported by the above-average gross margin development as well as by a market-related low cost level and good cost management.
Based on the preliminary half-year figures and supported by the strong order backlog as well as the current estimates for the second half of the year, STEMMER IMAGING AG is raising its forecast for the 2021 fiscal year. The Executive Board now expects full-year revenues of between EUR 123 million and EUR 131 million (previous forecast: upper range EUR 111 million - 121 million) and an operating result (EBITDA) of between EUR 12.2 million and EUR 15.4 million (previous forecast: upper range EUR 7.8 - 10.2 million).
The final figures for the second quarter and further details on the 2021 half-year results will be published on 11 August 2021 as part of the half-year reporting.
Contact:
STEMMER IMAGING AG
Arne Dehn
Chairman of the Board
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Tel.: +49 89 80902-196
ir@stemmer-imaging.com
www.stemmer-imaging.com
