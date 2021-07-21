checkAd

22 Women Graduate from Inaugural Perficient Bright Paths Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 16:37  |  23   |   |   

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that 22 women have graduated from the first Perficient Bright Paths Program, a new initiative designed to advance STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities and help close the gaps that exist in the technology industry, especially among women and minorities.

The first Bright Paths Program began in March at an online pop-up campus in Detroit in partnership with Strategic Education, Inc.’s Hackbright Academy, a coding bootcamp and software engineering program designed for women. During the full-time bootcamp, students completed software engineering coursework focused on Python, learned about the consulting business, connected with mentors, and engineered their own innovative applications.

“It’s been such an honor watching these ambitious women embrace their potential and grow their skills,” said Andrea Lampert, vice president of people, Perficient. “We introduced the Bright Paths Program to create more equitable career opportunities through in-depth, hands on education opportunities in our global communities. The sheer passion and creativity that each of these graduates brought to the Bright Paths Program is inspiring. We’re so impressed by their energy and ingenuity, and we can’t wait to see how they excel in their new careers.”

Upon graduation from the multi-week bootcamp, all qualified graduates received full-time job offers with Perficient in the software engineering and development field. Seventeen graduates have since joined Perficient where they are partnering with one of the world’s biggest brands in the Detroit metro region.

“We’re so thrilled to welcome these new colleagues at Perficient. This is a really talented group of people who are an excellent addition to our growing team here in Michigan,” said Joel Stanesa, general manager of Detroit operations, Perficient. “We knew that some Bright Paths students would want to explore technology career opportunities outside of consulting, and we enjoyed helping those individuals pursue job placements elsewhere. All told, 22 more women are working in the Detroit technology space, and we are excited for the launch of additional Bright Paths Program cohorts in the near future.”

For more information about Perficient’s commitment to creating progress through initiatives focused on diversity, inclusion, and equity, subscribe to our blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2021. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Perficient Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

22 Women Graduate from Inaugural Perficient Bright Paths Program Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that 22 women have graduated from the first Perficient Bright Paths Program, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of June 30, 2021
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac to Manufacture and Distribute COVID-19 ...
LOST MONEY IN PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21Perficient Receives Sitecore Partner Award for Excellence in Solution Delivery – Americas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Perficient and Wacoal Design Tailor-Made Customer Experience with mybraFit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Perficient to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results, Host Conference Call on July 29
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten