22 Women Graduate from Inaugural Perficient Bright Paths Program

The first Bright Paths Program began in March at an online pop-up campus in Detroit in partnership with Strategic Education, Inc.’s Hackbright Academy, a coding bootcamp and software engineering program designed for women. During the full-time bootcamp, students completed software engineering coursework focused on Python, learned about the consulting business, connected with mentors, and engineered their own innovative applications.

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that 22 women have graduated from the first Perficient Bright Paths Program, a new initiative designed to advance STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities and help close the gaps that exist in the technology industry, especially among women and minorities.

“It’s been such an honor watching these ambitious women embrace their potential and grow their skills,” said Andrea Lampert, vice president of people, Perficient. “We introduced the Bright Paths Program to create more equitable career opportunities through in-depth, hands on education opportunities in our global communities. The sheer passion and creativity that each of these graduates brought to the Bright Paths Program is inspiring. We’re so impressed by their energy and ingenuity, and we can’t wait to see how they excel in their new careers.”

Upon graduation from the multi-week bootcamp, all qualified graduates received full-time job offers with Perficient in the software engineering and development field. Seventeen graduates have since joined Perficient where they are partnering with one of the world’s biggest brands in the Detroit metro region.

“We’re so thrilled to welcome these new colleagues at Perficient. This is a really talented group of people who are an excellent addition to our growing team here in Michigan,” said Joel Stanesa, general manager of Detroit operations, Perficient. “We knew that some Bright Paths students would want to explore technology career opportunities outside of consulting, and we enjoyed helping those individuals pursue job placements elsewhere. All told, 22 more women are working in the Detroit technology space, and we are excited for the launch of additional Bright Paths Program cohorts in the near future.”

For more information about Perficient’s commitment to creating progress through initiatives focused on diversity, inclusion, and equity, subscribe to our blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2021. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005673/en/