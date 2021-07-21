Tuscan Holdings Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (“Tuscan”) (Nasdaq: THCB) today announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination with Microvast Inc. (“Microvast “or the “Company”) at a special meeting of stockholders held today. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The closing of the Business Combination is anticipated to occur on or about July 23, 2021. Following closing, the combined company will be known as Microvast Holdings, Inc. and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol “MVST.”

The previously announced business combination is expected to provide $822 million of gross proceeds to Microvast. PIPE anchor investors include strategic partner Oshkosh Corporation as well as funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Koch Strategic Platforms and InterPrivate.

About Microvast

Microvast, Inc. is a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Houston, TX, Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extends from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to battery packs. By integrating the process from raw material to system assembly, Microvast has developed a family of products covering a broad breadth of market applications. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.microvast.com.

About Tuscan

Tuscan Holdings Corp. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Tuscan’s management team is led by Stephen Vogel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Tuscan is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "THCB."

About InterPrivate

InterPrivate Capital is a private investment firm that invests on behalf of a consortium of family offices. The firm’s unique independent co-sponsor structure provides its investors with the deep sector expertise and transaction execution capabilities of veteran deal-makers from the world’s leading private equity and venture capital firms. Affiliates of InterPrivate Capital act as sponsors, co-sponsors and advisors of SPACs, and manage a number of investment vehicles on behalf of its family office co-investors that participate in private and public opportunities, including PIPE investments in support of the firm’s sponsored business combinations. For more information regarding InterPrivate Capital, please visit www.interprivate.com. For more information regarding InterPrivate’s SPAC strategy, please visit www.ipvspac.com.