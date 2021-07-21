checkAd

QFIN Investor Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies 360 DigiTech, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 17:00  |  32   |   |   

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against 360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: QFIN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired 360 DigiTech securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/qfin.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges the throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People’s Republic of China ("PRC") laws and regulations; (2) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/qfin or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in 360 DigiTech you have until September 13, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

360 DigiTech (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: 360 Digitech , INC ( A2PDLQ)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QFIN Investor Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies 360 DigiTech, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Attorney Advertising-Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against 360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: QFIN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of June 30, 2021
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac to Manufacture and Distribute COVID-19 ...
LOST MONEY IN PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21QFIN ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the 360 DigiTech, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against 360 DigiTech, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 360 DigiTech, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 13, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 360 DigiTech, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21360 DIGITECH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 360 DigiTech, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21360 DIGITECH INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the 360 DigiTech, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - QFIN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten