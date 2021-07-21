Mastek Begins Q1FY22 on a Positive Note With Growth Across Segments, Geographies, and Verticals

Q1FY22 Revenue crossed $70M; up by 33.8% Y-o-Y basisMUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Mastek, a global IT player and a trusted partner in complex digital & agile transformation programs in the Government and Global Enterprises worldwide, …

Q1FY22 Revenue crossed $70M; up by 33.8% Y-o-Y basisMUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Mastek, a global IT player and a trusted partner in complex digital & agile transformation programs in the Government and Global Enterprises worldwide, …

Q1FY22 Revenue crossed $70M; up by 33.8% Y-o-Y basis MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Mastek, a global IT player and a trusted partner in complex digital & agile transformation programs in the Government and Global Enterprises worldwide, announced today its financial results for the first quarter of FY22 ended on 30th June 2021. Rs 516.5 crore revenue for Q1FY22

Constant Currency revenue grew 27.2% Y-o-Y

Profit after Tax grew by 72.2% Y-o-Y

Added 40 new clients in the quarter

Total active clients at 651 global customers

Total employee count at 4302 Mastekeers Commenting on the Q1FY22 results, Ashank Desai, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Mastek, said: 'I am happy to welcome Hiral Chandrana as our new Global Chief Executive Officer to move ahead our growth story around digital transformation. He has a strong track record in various facets of the IT Services industry and scaling digital businesses. His successful global leadership experience will help us continue to deliver industry-leading growth, strengthen our global positioning, and expand our capabilities in Digital and Cloud. Further in terms of our quarter performance, I am pleased to see Mastek's industry-leading growth in revenue and order backlog primarily driven by momentum in US/UK geographies. Integration of Evosys business continues to be in line with our expectations.'