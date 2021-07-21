Mastek Begins Q1FY22 on a Positive Note With Growth Across Segments, Geographies, and Verticals
MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Mastek, a global IT player and a trusted partner in complex digital & agile transformation programs in the Government and Global Enterprises worldwide, announced today its financial results for the first quarter of FY22 ended on 30th June 2021.
- Rs 516.5 crore revenue for Q1FY22
- Constant Currency revenue grew 27.2% Y-o-Y
- Profit after Tax grew by 72.2% Y-o-Y
- Added 40 new clients in the quarter
- Total active clients at 651 global customers
- Total employee count at 4302 Mastekeers
Commenting on the Q1FY22 results, Ashank Desai, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Mastek, said: 'I am happy to welcome Hiral Chandrana as our new Global Chief Executive Officer to move ahead our growth story around digital transformation. He has a strong track record in various facets of the IT Services industry and scaling digital businesses. His successful global leadership experience will help us continue to deliver industry-leading growth, strengthen our global positioning, and expand our capabilities in Digital and Cloud. Further in terms of our quarter performance, I am pleased to see Mastek's industry-leading growth in revenue and order backlog primarily driven by momentum in US/UK geographies. Integration of Evosys business continues to be in line with our expectations.'
Hiral Chandrana, Global Chief Executive Officer, Mastek, said: 'I am honored to lead Mastek, an organization with a rich heritage of many firsts built on a strong foundation of values. I would like to first take this opportunity to thank our loyal clients across 41 countries for their trust in Mastek. As customers continue to accelerate their digital journeys, Mastek is uniquely positioned to be the business solutions partner of choice with our differentiated cloud & digital transformation offerings. Mastekeers continued to demonstrate immense resilience and I look forward to the journey ahead as we deliver on the significant unrealized potential of Mastek.'
Arun Agarwal, Global Chief Financial Officer, Mastek, said: 'Q1FY22 has been another quarter of consistent financial performance. We reported Rs 516.5 crore revenue, reflecting a growth of 6.9% sequentially, demonstrating the strong fundamentals of our business in these challenging times. Despite increase in costs due to onshoring, promotions and investments in talents during the quarter, we have been able to maintain healthy operating EBITDA margin of 21.8%. We continue to maintain healthy free cash flow of Rs 115.4 crore during the quarter. We are confident that with increasing demand for digital services, strong order backlog and strategic investments, we are well placed to sustain the growth momentum, create values for our customers and maximize value for our shareholders.'
