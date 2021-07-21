checkAd

Mastek Begins Q1FY22 on a Positive Note With Growth Across Segments, Geographies, and Verticals

Autor: Accesswire
21.07.2021, 17:00  |  37   |   |   

Q1FY22 Revenue crossed $70M; up by 33.8% Y-o-Y basisMUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Mastek, a global IT player and a trusted partner in complex digital & agile transformation programs in the Government and Global Enterprises worldwide, …

Q1FY22 Revenue crossed $70M; up by 33.8% Y-o-Y basis

MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Mastek, a global IT player and a trusted partner in complex digital & agile transformation programs in the Government and Global Enterprises worldwide, announced today its financial results for the first quarter of FY22 ended on 30th June 2021.

  • Rs 516.5 crore revenue for Q1FY22
  • Constant Currency revenue grew 27.2% Y-o-Y
  • Profit after Tax grew by 72.2% Y-o-Y
  • Added 40 new clients in the quarter
  • Total active clients at 651 global customers
  • Total employee count at 4302 Mastekeers

Commenting on the Q1FY22 results, Ashank Desai, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Mastek, said: 'I am happy to welcome Hiral Chandrana as our new Global Chief Executive Officer to move ahead our growth story around digital transformation. He has a strong track record in various facets of the IT Services industry and scaling digital businesses. His successful global leadership experience will help us continue to deliver industry-leading growth, strengthen our global positioning, and expand our capabilities in Digital and Cloud. Further in terms of our quarter performance, I am pleased to see Mastek's industry-leading growth in revenue and order backlog primarily driven by momentum in US/UK geographies. Integration of Evosys business continues to be in line with our expectations.'

Foto: Accesswire

Hiral Chandrana, Global Chief Executive Officer, Mastek, said: 'I am honored to lead Mastek, an organization with a rich heritage of many firsts built on a strong foundation of values. I would like to first take this opportunity to thank our loyal clients across 41 countries for their trust in Mastek. As customers continue to accelerate their digital journeys, Mastek is uniquely positioned to be the business solutions partner of choice with our differentiated cloud & digital transformation offerings. Mastekeers continued to demonstrate immense resilience and I look forward to the journey ahead as we deliver on the significant unrealized potential of Mastek.'

Arun Agarwal, Global Chief Financial Officer, Mastek, said: 'Q1FY22 has been another quarter of consistent financial performance. We reported Rs 516.5 crore revenue, reflecting a growth of 6.9% sequentially, demonstrating the strong fundamentals of our business in these challenging times. Despite increase in costs due to onshoring, promotions and investments in talents during the quarter, we have been able to maintain healthy operating EBITDA margin of 21.8%. We continue to maintain healthy free cash flow of Rs 115.4 crore during the quarter. We are confident that with increasing demand for digital services, strong order backlog and strategic investments, we are well placed to sustain the growth momentum, create values for our customers and maximize value for our shareholders.'

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mastek Begins Q1FY22 on a Positive Note With Growth Across Segments, Geographies, and Verticals Q1FY22 Revenue crossed $70M; up by 33.8% Y-o-Y basisMUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Mastek, a global IT player and a trusted partner in complex digital & agile transformation programs in the Government and Global Enterprises worldwide, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill ...
Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets
Paragon Technologies News Release
RE Royalties Provides Corporate Update and Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
NuRAN Wireless Announces Engagement of IR Marketing Services Provider
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Black Tusk Resources Inc. To Explore South Rim Gold Project, Central British Columbia
Classworx Will Promote Your Live Zoom Yoga Class Schedule When You Host Your Classes on ClassWorx
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...