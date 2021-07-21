checkAd

Finicity and Green Dot Announce Secure Data Access Agreement to Deliver More Accessible, Seamless and Secure Money Management to Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021   

Finicity, a Mastercard company and leading provider of open banking solutions, announced today that it has signed a data access agreement with Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT), a digital bank and fintech focused on delivering trusted, best-in-class banking and payment solutions that seamlessly connect people to their money.

“We’re excited to announce Green Dot as the next in our data access agreements lineup,” said Steve Smith, CEO of Finicity. “The company is a big proponent of client empowerment, giving their banking clients the control to utilize their financial data to benefit them. This aligns well with Finicity’s mission to bring greater transparency to consumers to improve financial health and inclusion.”

The Finicity direct API experience will first be available through Green Dot’s flagship digital bank GO2bank and will allow customers to link their accounts to third-party apps that use Finicity’s secure data network and financial data – further enabling them to connect, manage and move their money in a secure and seamless environment.

“This integration enables customers to put their financial data to work for them by offering secure, seamless connections to tools and features that can have a meaningful impact,” said Abhijit Chaudhary, SVP and GM, Direct to Consumer Products, Green Dot. “The majority of Americans, and particularly low- to moderate-income consumers, can benefit from tools that help them feel more in control and connected to their money, and our partnership with Finicity is an exciting step in that direction.”

Through this agreement, Finicity is extending its leadership in direct data access through the use of an application programming interface (API). Finicity’s signed data access agreements with many of the nation’s largest financial institutions, credit card companies, and wealth management institutions currently cover 63% of their open banking platform traffic with direct API access. In addition, Finicity works with many of the most popular PFM (personal financial management) tools, as well as the largest lenders and most innovative payment providers, among other services.

To learn more about Finicity data services and their commitment to fast, reliable, and high-quality data, visit www.finicity.com.

About Finicity

Finicity, a Mastercard company, helps individuals, families, and organizations make smarter financial decisions through its safe and secure access to fast, high-quality data. The company provides a proven and trusted open banking platform that puts consumers in control of their financial data, transforming the way we experience money for everything from budgeting and payments to investing and lending. Finicity partners with influential financial institutions and disruptive fintech providers alike to give consumers a leg up in a complicated financial world, helping to improve financial literacy, expanding financial inclusion, and ultimately leading to better financial outcomes. Finicity is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. To learn more or test drive its API, visit www.finicity.com.

Wertpapier


