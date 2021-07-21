checkAd

Keysight Expands eCommerce Offering; Adds New Software Bundles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 17:00  |  29   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today expanded the company’s software eCommerce offering and added a new software “bundle and save” program for customers in North America and Europe.

In the past year, software and eCommerce played a key role in helping organizations, including vendors and customers, succeed despite the lockdown. According to Gartner, “Subscriptions bring recurring revenue and more frequent customer engagement that help organizations to increase revenue and customer lifetime value.”1

Keysight’s new software eCommerce offering expands the portfolio of software available for purchase online to more than 300 test, application and design software packages. It provides customers with access to the latest test, measurement and design software for rapid, self-serve purchase and derive continuous value to support digital transformation.

Keysight’s new software “bundle and save” subscriptions enable customers to save on up-front investment with flexible subscription-only licenses that provide high-value, pre-packaged solutions for specific applications in fast-evolving markets such as wireless communications including 4G/LTE and 5G, IoT and aerospace and defense. KeysightCare is included with these packages and all subscription software purchases so that customers always have access to the latest versions and support.

The first bundles available are:

Each bundle is targeted to different industry applications. For example, VSA bundles are available in four configurations: Custom Modulation, Pulse Analysis, Wireless Connectivity, and Cellular Communications. Each bundle contains the software modules specific to the application.

“Building on the success of our multi-channel transactional ecosystem, Keysight’s new software eCommerce offerings make it easy and fast for customers to do business with Keysight while expanding access to our software portfolio,” said Nilesh Kamdar, software business and operations director at Keysight. “The new software bundles are priced to deliver significant up-front cost savings and continuous value to support a customer’s digital transformation initiatives. This allows customers to shift software budgets from CapEx to OpEx to improve cash flow, gain the flexibility to scale up or down as their business needs change and capture the highest value by keeping their software current and supported.”

For more information, visit Buy Online or view the infographic.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

______________________________
1 Gartner, Grow Digital Commerce with Subscriptions and Recurring Revenue. Sandy Shen, February 08, 2021.

Keysight Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight Expands eCommerce Offering; Adds New Software Bundles Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today expanded the company’s software eCommerce offering and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of June 30, 2021
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac to Manufacture and Distribute COVID-19 ...
LOST MONEY IN PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Keysight PathWave Software Selected by Menlo Micro to Reduce Design Cycle for New Radio Frequency Microelectromechanical Switch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Keysight Technologies Honored as Overall Winner of Employee Experience Awards 2021 Malaysia from Human Resources Online
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Keysight’s Test Solutions Selected by DEKRA to Verify 5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Devices in Compliance to Regulatory Standards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Keysight Brings Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) to AWS Outposts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Keysight and Qualcomm First to Achieve 10 Gbps Data Connection Using 5G New Radio Dual Connectivity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Keysight’s 5G Technology Speeds Development of Virtualized Open RAN Architectures and Delivery of Wireless Broadband Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Keysight, TIM and JMA Wireless Join Forces to Showcase O-RAN Technology at Mobile World Congress 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Keysight Massively Parallel Board Test System Selected by LACROIX
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Keysight’s Scienlab Test Solution Selected by Dukosi Limited for Battery Module Development
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Keysight Technologies Joins Altium's Nexar Partner Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten