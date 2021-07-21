checkAd

Medolife Rx Schedules Investor Webcast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 17:04  |  52   |   |   

BURBANK, CA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it will hold a webcast and Q&A with the investment community on Tuesday, July 27, at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.  The purpose of this is to answer questions received from the investment community all at one time in an open forum.

On the webcast, Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian and additional members of the Medolife team will discuss recent happenings within the Company, including the following:

·      Social media – i.e., Twitter etc.

·      Update on Investor Relations team

·      Aelia Store 

·      Authorized share overview

·      Reverse split overview

·      Nasdaq update

·      Name change and ticker symbol

·      Tony Hawk updates

·      Sports opportunities update

·      Escozine certification of registration number in Dominican Republic 

·      Mexico partnership update

·      Opportunities in Vietnam, Cambodia, Colombia 

·      US FDA Update

·      Dilution / Reg A / Convertible notes

·      Video being developed

·      Polarization technology can revolutionize the pharmaceutical business with R&D when it comes to venoms of all kinds and other dangerous material

To register for this webcast, please use the below web link.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_q2EAvbt-QpiDMhYj_ToWFg

If you have questions, please email medolife@cmwmedia.comwith “QNTA Question” in the subject line by 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, July 26, to ensure all issues are addressed, but there will be a live Q&A also. Dr. Mikaelian will answer as many questions as time will allow. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, an archived version of the webcast will be available in the following days.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medolife Rx Schedules Investor Webcast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021 BURBANK, CA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Telia Lietuva results for the six months of 2021
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in combination with azacitidine for the ...
Novartis delivered strong Q2 performance, driven by momentum of key growth brands. FY 2021 guidance ...
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board