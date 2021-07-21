Medolife Rx Schedules Investor Webcast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

On the webcast, Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian and additional members of the Medolife team will discuss recent happenings within the Company, including the following:

BURBANK, CA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it will hold a webcast and Q&A with the investment community on Tuesday, July 27, at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The purpose of this is to answer questions received from the investment community all at one time in an open forum.

· Social media – i.e., Twitter etc.

· Update on Investor Relations team

· Aelia Store

· Authorized share overview

· Reverse split overview

· Nasdaq update

· Name change and ticker symbol

· Tony Hawk updates

· Sports opportunities update

· Escozine certification of registration number in Dominican Republic

· Mexico partnership update

· Opportunities in Vietnam, Cambodia, Colombia

· US FDA Update

· Dilution / Reg A / Convertible notes

· Video being developed

· Polarization technology can revolutionize the pharmaceutical business with R&D when it comes to venoms of all kinds and other dangerous material

To register for this webcast, please use the below web link.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_q2EAvbt-QpiDMhYj_ToWFg





If you have questions, please email medolife@cmwmedia.comwith “QNTA Question” in the subject line by 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, July 26, to ensure all issues are addressed, but there will be a live Q&A also. Dr. Mikaelian will answer as many questions as time will allow. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, an archived version of the webcast will be available in the following days.