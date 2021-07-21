The Bank will host a virtual meeting in English for investors and market participants on Wednesday 28 July at 16.00 GMT. Birna Einarsdóttir, CEO, and Jón Guðni Ómarsson, CFO, will give an overview of the second quarter financial results and operational highlights.

An earnings conference call and webcast will take place on Wednesday 28 July at 16.00 Reykjavík/GMT, 1700hrs London/BST, 1800hrs CET

Íslandsbanki will publish its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on 28 July 2021.

Participant registration is accessible here . A recording will be available after the meeting on the Investor Relations website.

To participate in the webcast via telephone and in order to be able to ask questions please use the following dial-in details:

Iceland: +354 800 74 37

Denmark: +45 354 45 577

Sweden: +46 8 566 42 651

Norway: +47 235 00 243

United Kingdom: +44 33 330 00 804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation Code: 67974052#

Investor relations

For further information please contact Investor Relations at ir@islandsbanki.is

Íslandsbanki IR releases

If you wish to receive Íslandsbanki press releases by e-mail please register at: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/article/email_list_ir

About Íslandsbanki

With a history that dates from 1875, Íslandsbanki is an Icelandic universal bank with a strong customer focus. The Bank believes in moving Iceland forward by empowering its customers to succeed - reflecting a commitment to run a solid business that is a force for good in society. Driven by the ambition to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki’s banking model is led by three business divisions that build and manage relationships with its customers. Íslandsbanki maintains a strong market share with the most efficient branch network in the country, supporting at the same time its customers’ move to more digital services. The Bank operates in a highly attractive market and, with its technically strong foundations and robust balance sheet, is well positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead. Íslandsbanki has a BBB/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings. The Bank’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Iceland Main Market.



