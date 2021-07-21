JD Bancshares, Inc. Announces Stock Split and Second Quarter Cash Dividend

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB) Dan L. Donald, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), announced that at its regularly scheduled meeting on July 20, 2021, the Board …

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB) Dan L. Donald, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), announced that at its regularly scheduled meeting on July 20, 2021, the Board approved a 2-for-1 stock split of the Company's common shares. The stock split will be affected in the form of a 100% stock dividend and shareholders will receive one additional share of common stock for every one share held on the record date. The additional shares will be distributed on August 20, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 13, 2021. The Company anticipates that the outstanding shares of stock will increase from approximately 1.7 million shares to 3.4 million shares. In addition, the Board declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.45 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on August 6, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business July 30, 2021. The dividend will be paid prior to the stock split.