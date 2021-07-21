checkAd

New Report Highlights Key Trends and Issues Related to M&A and Consolidation in the U.S. FinTech Sector

Autor: Accesswire
21.07.2021, 17:00  |  30   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Leading global law firm Shearman & Sterling teamed up with FinTech advisor and incubator Rise, created by Barclays, and premier market data and research provider S&P Global Market Intelligence, to produce …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Leading global law firm Shearman & Sterling teamed up with FinTech advisor and incubator Rise, created by Barclays, and premier market data and research provider S&P Global Market Intelligence, to produce a mid-year report on M&A activity in the U.S. FinTech sector. The report brings together perspectives and advice regarding the key trends, market forces and deal players that are shaping the consolidation of the U.S. FinTech industry. 

Key highlights from the newly released report include:

  • A review of the top 10 legal and regulatory challenges for FinTech M&A transactions
  • Highlights and trends from key vertical categories including payments, digital lending, consumer trading, insurance and digital-only banks
  • A closer look at the deal players who are driving M&A in the FinTech space
  • A spotlight on the role of SPACs in the current wave of consolidation and acquisitions
  • Data and analysis showing sustained growth and momentum in FinTech M&A, driven by changing consumer preferences that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic

“This report is the latest collaboration in a multi-year partnership between Shearman & Sterling and Rise, created by Barclays, to provide information, advice and support to the wider FinTech ecosystem,” said Donna Parisi, Global Head of Financial Services and FinTech at Shearman & Sterling. “The analysis and conclusions in this report are based on data provided by our colleagues at S&P Global Market Intelligence, underlining their role as a market-leading provider of information, research and analysis in the FinTech sector and beyond.”

S&P Global Market Intelligence provided data highlighting deal volume and significant transactions, as well as research analysis into important trends in different industry verticals that are likely to influence deal activity moving forward.  

“The specific characteristics of the COVID-19 crisis accelerated the adoption of digital financial services, which will impact the ways in which a maturing fintech industry converges and collides with the incumbent financial services infrastructure. The value of digital has become even more pronounced than before across a variety of industry verticals. As the value equation shifts, deal activity and capital investment will be impacted. This report provides insights for investors and industry participants who are grappling with how to design and execute FinTech transactions and/or deploy capital into the space,” said Nimayi Dixit, Research Analyst with S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

The report also provides a brief retrospective on how the pandemic affected several major industry verticals differently, and discusses how those domains may evolve going forward.

Brian Luciani, Head of Rise New York, Barclays, said: “Rise is a global community of innovators that includes FinTech companies across all stages of the lifecycle. Our mission is to identify global trends and future strategic opportunities to keep Barclays at the forefront of innovation. We are excited to share this report that clearly outlines a new era for growth for the FinTech industry.”

The report is free to download here. S&P Global Market Intelligence will host a webinar with the authors to review key findings from the report on July 29 from 9:00-10:00 am EDT. Registration for this webinar can be found here

NOTE TO EDITORS:

About Shearman & Sterling and FinTech Foundry by Shearman:

Shearman & Sterling is a global law firm that partners with corporations, major financial institutions, emerging growth companies, governments, and state-owned enterprises to provide the legal and industry insight needed to navigate the challenges of today and achieve their ambitions of tomorrow. Our lawyers come from some 60 countries and speak more than 60 languages. FinTech Foundry is Shearman & Sterling’s dedicated program to support FinTech startups and entrepreneurs shaping the future of financial services. With a cross-practice team of industry and thought leaders, Shearman & Sterling is able to support the FinTech-related initiatives of our clients and the wider ecosystem on a global basis.

Contact Info:

Philipp Jago
+1-929-255-5652
philipp@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Shearman & Sterling



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656475/New-Report-Highlights-Key-Trends-and ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Report Highlights Key Trends and Issues Related to M&A and Consolidation in the U.S. FinTech Sector NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Leading global law firm Shearman & Sterling teamed up with FinTech advisor and incubator Rise, created by Barclays, and premier market data and research provider S&P Global Market Intelligence, to produce …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill ...
Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets
Paragon Technologies News Release
RE Royalties Provides Corporate Update and Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
NuRAN Wireless Announces Engagement of IR Marketing Services Provider
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Black Tusk Resources Inc. To Explore South Rim Gold Project, Central British Columbia
Classworx Will Promote Your Live Zoom Yoga Class Schedule When You Host Your Classes on ClassWorx
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...