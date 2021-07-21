checkAd

GO2bank Partners with Experian to Offer Free Credit Features to Help Customers Quickly and Easily Build and Improve Their Credit, and Protect Their Identity

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today announced it is partnering with Experian to introduce new credit features to help customers safely access and improve their credit and protect their identity on GO2bank, Green Dot’s new flagship digital bank launched earlier this year.

“Every American, regardless of credit history or experience, deserves quick and easy access to their credit score, as well as tools and opportunities to improve it and save money,” said Dan Henry, CEO of Green Dot. “Poor credit is expensive, particularly for the two in three Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck, and we’re proud to partner with Experian to offer tools that help our customers save, stretch their money a bit further, and build a stronger financial foundation for the future.”

One in five American adults are living with no credit score or are credit invisible, the majority of whom are actively looking to improve their credit. Through this new partnership, GO2bank will offer customers free access to Experian Boost to increase their FICO Score by paying utility and phone bills, plus Experian CreditLock to help protect against identity theft.

“Collaborating with one of the fastest growing digital banks is another way Experian is working on behalf of consumers to give them more control of their credit profile and credit scores,” said Jeff Softley, President, Direct to Consumer, Experian Consumer Services. “Millions of GO2bank customers will now have access to more financial tools and the one-and-only Experian Boost, which gives them an advantage; they can leverage all of these resources in one place, and potentially open more credit doors instantly.”

GO2bank’s expanded credit suite is offered free of charge and is designed to offer features for the customer who is struggling to get fairly priced products to improve their credit scores. Experian Boost, a feature offered for free through Experian, uses positive payment history for utility and phone bills as well as video streaming services to help consumers increase their FICO Score, ultimately allowing them to gain access to credit with better terms. In the two years since its launch, the tool has helped nearly eight million consumers collectively increase their FICO Score by more than 50 million points. Of those users starting with a FICO Score of 680 or below, 70 percent increased their FICO Score.

