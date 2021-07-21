checkAd

CyberArk Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 17:13  |  27   |   |   

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) today announced it was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management1. The company was positioned both highest in ability to execute and furthest in completeness of vision for the third time in a row.

Over the past year, CyberArk has driven significant product innovations and made it even easier for global organizations of all sizes to take a security-first approach to protecting the growing number and types of identities – wherever they exist – in the cloud, across DevOps workflows and throughout increasingly fragile supply chains. From its advanced on-premises offerings to its growing SaaS portfolio, CyberArk delivers the only Identity Security platform, centered on privileged access management, to provide unmatched customer satisfaction while boosting operational efficiencies and driving down cybersecurity risk – at scale.

“CyberArk has invested significantly in product innovation while reimagining how we engage with and support our customers as they continue to face growing business challenges across an increasingly complex world,” said Mike O’Malley, senior vice president, Global Marketing, CyberArk. “From our transition to a subscription business model and our new cloud-native offerings, to the expanded number of access, privilege and secrets-related use cases we address, CyberArk continues to deliver on its Identity Security vision and drive results for our customers.”

Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews from enterprise IT professionals. CyberArk reviews include the following:

“CyberArk is a perfectly built PAM solution to cater every PAM use case, covering the basic password vault and password rotation all the way to secure single sign-on access through privileged session management with end to end replay able session recording, hence creating secured jump servers / bastion hosts.” – Director, IGA Program, Healthcare Industry (read full review)

“CyberArk has an excellent customer relationship management team. We enjoyed working with them throughout the engagement. With [this] PAM solution, we were able to avoid and eliminate the need to store access related data in our local system and move to a centralized place which takes care of the encryption and eliminate any security related issues.” - Sr. Software Associate, Construction Industry (read full review)

“This tool has drastically reduced our time spent to manage and track credentials internally. The account management has been very easy and helps to stay compliant with our PCI DSS audits.” - Operations Manager, Communications Industry (read full review)

CyberArk recently won several awards and earned industry recognition, including the SC Awards Europe for Best Privileged Access Management Solution and Best Cloud Computing Security Solution, and Best Privileged Access Management and Best Cybersecurity Company by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, among other honors.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, visit: https://www.cyberark.com/gartner-mq-pam/

1 – Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, Felix Gaehtgens, Abhyuday Data, Michael Kelley, Swati Rakheja,19th July 2021

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright 2021 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

CyberArk Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CyberArk Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) today announced it was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management1. The company was positioned both highest in ability to execute and furthest in completeness of vision for the third …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of June 30, 2021
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac to Manufacture and Distribute COVID-19 ...
LOST MONEY IN PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21CyberArk to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten