checkAd

DGAP-News GRENKE AG: S&P affirms GRENKE AG rating of BBB+/A-2

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.07.2021, 17:16  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Rating
GRENKE AG: S&P affirms GRENKE AG rating of BBB+/A-2

21.07.2021 / 17:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


S&P affirms GRENKE AG rating of BBB+/A-2

Baden-Baden, July 21, 2021: GRENKE AG, global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, today reports the latest rating action by Standard & Poor's in which S&P Global Ratings affirmed GRENKE AG's "BBB+/A-2" long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and kept the outlook for the long-term rating at "negative".

As the rationale behind this rating, S&P acknowledged GRENKE AG's profitability and stable liquidity despite the current tense market situation. The agency expects GRENKE to continue to show solid performance and resilience. Dr Sebastian Hirsch, Chief Financial Officer of GRENKE AG, comments: "The affirmation of the investment grade rating gives us stability and a solid perspective. We have shown that we can be very profitable, even in challenging times. This is and remains one of the strengths of our business model."

The latest S&P report can be downloaded from the following link: https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/debt-capital.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG  
Team Investor Relations Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Executive Communications Consulting
Neuer Markt 2 Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden 76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204 Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300
Email: investor@grenke.de Email: presse@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.de  
 

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).


21.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1220777

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1220777  21.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220777&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGRENKE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Grenke Leasing - technisches Kursziel: ca. 61,40 Euro
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GRENKE AG: S&P affirms GRENKE AG rating of BBB+/A-2 DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Rating GRENKE AG: S&P affirms GRENKE AG rating of BBB+/A-2 21.07.2021 / 17:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. S&P affirms GRENKE AG rating of BBB+/A-2 Baden-Baden, July …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE hebt nach erneut gestiegenen Auftragseingängen die Prognose für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF legt vorläufiges Ergebnis für das erste Halbjahr 2021 vor und aktualisiert ...
DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Announces Appointment of Joint Financial Advisors for Matawinie Project
DGAP-DD: Huber Automotive AG english
DGAP-DD: Huber Automotive AG deutsch
DGAP-News: COMCAST EXPANDING SERVICE TERRITORY, BRINGING FULL SUITE OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO HUBBARD AND ...
EQS-Adhoc: Lalique Group acquires the Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey hotel and restaurant
EQS-Adhoc: Net asset value of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. as at 30 JUNE 2021
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:16 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG: S&P bestätigt Rating für die GRENKE AG mit BBB+/A-2 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
17:16 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG: S&P bestätigt Rating für die GRENKE AG mit BBB+/A-2
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Egbert Prior: Grenke: Quartalszahlen signalisieren Wende
Egbert Prior | Kommentare
10.07.21Aktien - Grenke, HeidelbergCement und home24: Neues von den Shortsellern
4investors | Kommentare
07.07.21NORDLB stuft Grenke auf 'Halten'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
06.07.21Aktien - Grenke, LPKF Laser & Electronics: Neue Shortseller-Positionen
4investors | Kommentare
02.07.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 02.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Grenke stoppt vorerst Abwärtstrend beim Leasing-Neugeschäft - Abstufung beim Rating
4investors | Kommentare
02.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax legt vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht zu
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.07.21ROUNDUP: Grenke-Neugeschäft sinkt nur noch leicht - Aktie legt zu
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten