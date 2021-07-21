checkAd

Walmart Hosts Free Wellness Day To Empower Customers To Prioritize Health  

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 17:24  |  24   |   |   

Walmart is inviting customers to take control of their health at Walmart Wellness Day, a free event on Saturday, July 24, where they can get health screenings and wellness resources at pharmacies nationwide, as well as immunizations in one easy location. The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to help customers get back on track with preventive health measures they may have missed over the past year, especially as many families prepare for in-person work and school this fall.

“At least 41% of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the CDC, and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future. We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness. “We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for healthcare in their community, outside our pharmacies. This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.”

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

More than 4,700 Walmart pharmacies nationwide will host Walmart Wellness Day events from 10 AM – 2 PM local time on July 24. Select stores will also feature mobile wellness units to make it even easier for customers to access the resources they need. Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, administered by our qualified pharmacy team:

  • Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)
  • Educational health resources and consultations with our trusted pharmacy team
  • Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more
  • No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Reports of new COVID-19 cases continue to drop in areas of the country where the majority of the population is fully vaccinated. Unfortunately, in states where vaccination rates are lower, data shows a rise in cases and hospitalizations. Experts are also seeing variants of the virus starting to emerge, including the Delta variant, which appears to be more contagious. The good news is the CDC reports the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines offer protection against the current virus variants for those who are fully vaccinated. For those who receive their vaccination at Walmart and Sam’s Club, they can now get a free digital version of their vaccination record. Individuals can print, save on a device or share with third-party apps if they choose.

Walmart pharmacies have been hosting Walmart Wellness Days since 2014 and have administered more than 4.75 million free health screenings for our customers during that time. The quarterly wellness events shifted to a virtual format during the COVID-19 pandemic, and pharmacy staff are excited to be back in person for the first time since January 2020. To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.

Walmart Wellness Day is one of many events conducted by Walmart across the country as part of its Mobile Wellness program, which launched in March to expand the company’s Health and Wellness efforts in communities. As part of these events and in addition to the vaccine clinic, the Mobile Wellness program will generate education and awareness of Walmart’s wellness services, in tandem with the program sponsor products from Clorox, Kleenex and GSK.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

Disclaimer

