Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2021

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc . (OTCQX: STBI ) today announced net income of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $2.7 million for the first half of 2021.

Key Highlights for the first half of 2021:

Credit quality is very strong, with 99.84% of loans performing according to loan agreements.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.62%.

Sales of $71.0 million residential mortgages generated $1.9 million of noninterest income in 2021, compared to $1.9 million on $70.0 million of sales in 2020.

Total assets increased 9.8% to $706.7 million.

Net loans increased 12.2% to $499.2 million, including $39.9 million increase in residential mortgages.

An interest rate swap was terminated, generating $407,000 gain.

Total deposits increased 12.4% to $571.0 million.

Allowance for loan losses was 1.39% of loans.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, "The Bank had a strong first half. Few loans were delinquent and loans with COVID-related accommodations in the past year have paid off or returned to normal payments. Earnings were positively impacted by strong Mortgage Banking activity and the gain on swap termination. Paycheck Protection Program loan originations also continued strong through the first half of 2021, serving local employers and introducing some new customers to the Bank. At the end of 2020, the Company issued $15 million of subordinated debt and immediately invested $10 million of the proceeds in the Bank. The debt was issued in anticipation of strong growth opportunities in Berrien County, Michigan. Two branch offices have recently been opened in St. Joseph, Michigan to service those opportunities, and the Portage, Michigan loan production office was converted to a full service branch. In 2021, the Company invested an additional $3 million in the Bank, supporting further successful growth in southwest Michigan."

Three months ended June 30, 2021 vs. three months ended June 30, 2020 - Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1,380,000, or $0.65 per share, compared to net income of $1,355,000, or $0.64 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 2.95% in the first three months of 2021 from 2.92% in the first three months of 2020.

Net interest income increased to $4.7 million in 2021 from $4.2 million in 2020. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $726,000 to $5.3 million. Total interest income increased $713,000 to $5.8 million in 2021, and interest expense only increased $120,000 to $1.0 million in 2021.

The Company provided $357,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $974,000 in the same quarter of 2020. The higher 2020 provision was due to COVID uncertainties at that time. Net charge-offs were ($43,000) in the second quarter of 2021 and ($2,000) in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income was $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Most of the decrease was due to mortgage banking activities. Loan sales were $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $36.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Investment brokerage commission income increased to $483,000 in 2021 from $323,000 in 2020.

Noninterest expense was $4.8 million in 2021, compared to $3.9 million in 2020. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $529,000, or 22.8%. The higher compensation expense includes staff for the Bank's expansion into southwest Michigan.

Six months ended June 30, 2021 vs. six months ended June 30, 2020 - Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $2,743,000, or $1.29 per share, compared to net income of $2,863,000, or $1.35 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 2.86% in the first half of 2021 from 3.44% in the first half months of 2020.

Net interest income increased to $9.1 million in 2021 from $8.3 million in 2020. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $986,000 to $10.1 million. Total interest income increased $1.0 million to $11.2 million in 2021, and interest expense only increased $257,000 to $2.0 million in 2021.

The Company provided $993,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.1 million in the first half of 2020. Provisions in 2021 were primarily due to growth of the loan portfolio. The 2020 provision was primarily due to COVID uncertainties at that time. Net charge-offs were $208,000 in the first half of 2021 and $62,000 in the first half of 2020.

Noninterest income was $4.8 million in the first half of 2021, compared to $4.1 million in the first half of 2020. Most of the increase was due to $407,000 gain on termination of an interest rate swap. Investment brokerage commission income increased to $931,000 in 2021 from $685,000 in 2020.

Noninterest expense was $9.5 million in the first half of 2021, compared to $7.9 million in the first half of 2020. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $900,000, or 18.6%. The higher compensation expense includes staff for the Bank's expansion into southwest Michigan.

Total assets increased to $706.7 million on June 30, 2021 from $643.6 million on December 31, 2020, primarily in loans. Loans increased $54.1 million from December 31, 2020, primarily in residential mortgages.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $427.2 million on June 30, 2021 from $383.5 million on December 31, 2020. The increase in deposit accounts is partially due increased market penetration in southwest Michigan. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, decreased $20.0 million to $41.2 million in the first half of 2021.

Total equity was $49.8 million on June 30, 2021, compared to $47.1 million on December 31, 2020. The regular quarterly dividend was maintained during 2020 and into the first half of 2021 at a record-high $0.16 per share. Book value per share was $23.40 ($19.34 tangible) on June 30, 2021.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

Contacts:

Sturgis Bancorp - Eric Eishen, President & CEO, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - P: 269 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, Dec. 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS



Cash and due from banks $ 12,692 $ 12,060 Other short-term investments 48,897 55,782 Total cash and cash equivalents 61,589 67,842 Interest-earning deposits in banks 1,241 1,241 Securities - available for sale 92,549 73,072 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 6,026 4,917 Loans held for sale, at fair value 5,058 6,832 Loans, net of allowance of $7,016 and $6,231 499,182 445,091 Premises and equipment, net 12,265 11,844 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 Core deposit intangibles 62 77 Originated mortgage servicing rights 2,735 2,245 Real estate owned 210 341 Bank-owned life insurance 11,234 11,091 Accrued interest receivable 2,163 2,458 Other assets 6,586 10,721 Total assets $ 706,734 $ 643,606

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 143,783 $ 124,434 Interest-bearing 427,215 383,464 Total deposits 570,998 507,898 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 61,500 61,500 Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $369 at June 30, 2021 and $400 at December 31, 2020) 14,631 14,600 Accrued interest payable 429 477 Other liabilities 9,391 12,019 Total liabilities 656,949 596,494

Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding - 0 shares - - Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,127,791 shares at June 30, 2021 and 2,123,291 at December 31, 2020 2,128 2,123 Additional paid-in capital 8,130 8,050 Retained earnings 40,903 38,840 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,376 ) (1,901 ) Total stockholders' equity 49,785 47,112

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 706,734 $ 643,606

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months

Ended June 30,

2021 2020 Interest income



Loans $ 5,304 $ 4,578 Investment securities: Taxable 289 232 Tax-exempt 134 165 Dividends 84 123 Total interest income 5,811 5,098

Interest expense Deposits 654 484 Borrowed funds 392 442 Total interest expense 1,046 926

Net interest income 4,765 4,172

Provision (benefit) for loan losses 357 974

Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 4,408 3,198

Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 295 270 Interchange income 305 219 Investment brokerage commission income 483 323 Mortgage banking activities 737 1,122 Trust fee income 101 103 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 72 73 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned 2 - Gain on sale of securities - 157 Gain on termination of interest rate swap - - Other income 14 15 Total noninterest income 2,009 2,282

Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 2,851 2,322 Occupancy and equipment 596 499 Interchange expenses 126 97 Data processing 226 220 Professional services 71 52 Real estate owned expense 3 1 Advertising 124 58 FDIC premiums 77 41 Other expenses 675 566 Total noninterest expenses 4,749 3,856

Income before income tax expense 1,668 1,624

Income tax expense 288 269

Net income $ 1,380 $ 1,355

Earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.64 Dividends per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Six Months

Ended June 30,

2021 2020 Interest income



Loans $ 10,073 $ 9,087 Investment securities: Taxable 500 489 Tax-exempt 274 394 Dividends 315 174 Total interest income 11,162 10,144

Interest expense Deposits 1,309 999 Borrowed funds 777 830 Total interest expense 2,086 1,829

Net interest income 9,076 8,315

Provision (benefit) for loan losses 993 1,125

Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 8,083 7,190

Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 593 595 Interchange income 556 430 Investment brokerage commission income 931 685 Mortgage banking activities 1,854 1,898 Trust fee income 185 201 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 143 146 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned 41 (2 ) Gain on sale of securities - 157 Gain on termination of interest rate swap 407 - Other income 40 36 Total noninterest income 4,750 4,146

Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,747 4,847 Occupancy and equipment 1,204 1,009 Interchange expenses 239 198 Data processing 440 422 Professional services 185 185 Real estate owned expense 6 3 Advertising 230 127 FDIC premiums 141 86 Other expenses 1,331 1,033 Total noninterest expenses 9,523 7,910

Income before income tax expense 3,310 3,426

Income tax expense 567 563

Net income $ 2,743 $ 2,863

Earnings per share $ 1.29 $ 1.35 Dividends per share $ 0.32 $ 0.32

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)



Three Months

Ended June 30,

2021 2020 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:



Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 141,526 $ 109,060 Average interest-bearing deposits 427,529 298,697 Average total assets 705,217 579,891 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 49,089 43,013 Average total assets 705,376 580,008

Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 0.78 % 0.94 % Return on average equity 11.15 % 12.67 % Net interest margin 2.91 % 2.87 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 2.95 % 2.92 %



Six Months

Ended June 30,

2021 2020 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:



Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 136,487 $ 97,916 Average interest-bearing deposits 423,729 285,925 Average total assets 696,284 540,293 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 48,423 43,250 Average total assets 696,421 540,364

Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 0.79 % 1.07 % Return on average equity 11.36 % 13.31 % Net interest margin 2.83 % 3.39 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 2.86 % 3.44 %

