Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2021

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $2.7 million for the first half of 2021.Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis …

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $2.7 million for the first half of 2021.

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

Key Highlights for the first half of 2021:

  • Credit quality is very strong, with 99.84% of loans performing according to loan agreements.
  • The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.62%.
  • Sales of $71.0 million residential mortgages generated $1.9 million of noninterest income in 2021, compared to $1.9 million on $70.0 million of sales in 2020.
  • Total assets increased 9.8% to $706.7 million.
  • Net loans increased 12.2% to $499.2 million, including $39.9 million increase in residential mortgages.
  • An interest rate swap was terminated, generating $407,000 gain.
  • Total deposits increased 12.4% to $571.0 million.
  • Allowance for loan losses was 1.39% of loans.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, "The Bank had a strong first half. Few loans were delinquent and loans with COVID-related accommodations in the past year have paid off or returned to normal payments. Earnings were positively impacted by strong Mortgage Banking activity and the gain on swap termination. Paycheck Protection Program loan originations also continued strong through the first half of 2021, serving local employers and introducing some new customers to the Bank. At the end of 2020, the Company issued $15 million of subordinated debt and immediately invested $10 million of the proceeds in the Bank. The debt was issued in anticipation of strong growth opportunities in Berrien County, Michigan. Two branch offices have recently been opened in St. Joseph, Michigan to service those opportunities, and the Portage, Michigan loan production office was converted to a full service branch. In 2021, the Company invested an additional $3 million in the Bank, supporting further successful growth in southwest Michigan."

Three months ended June 30, 2021 vs. three months ended June 30, 2020 - Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1,380,000, or $0.65 per share, compared to net income of $1,355,000, or $0.64 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 2.95% in the first three months of 2021 from 2.92% in the first three months of 2020.

Net interest income increased to $4.7 million in 2021 from $4.2 million in 2020. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $726,000 to $5.3 million. Total interest income increased $713,000 to $5.8 million in 2021, and interest expense only increased $120,000 to $1.0 million in 2021.

The Company provided $357,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $974,000 in the same quarter of 2020. The higher 2020 provision was due to COVID uncertainties at that time. Net charge-offs were ($43,000) in the second quarter of 2021 and ($2,000) in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income was $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Most of the decrease was due to mortgage banking activities. Loan sales were $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $36.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Investment brokerage commission income increased to $483,000 in 2021 from $323,000 in 2020.

Noninterest expense was $4.8 million in 2021, compared to $3.9 million in 2020. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $529,000, or 22.8%. The higher compensation expense includes staff for the Bank's expansion into southwest Michigan.

Six months ended June 30, 2021 vs. six months ended June 30, 2020 - Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $2,743,000, or $1.29 per share, compared to net income of $2,863,000, or $1.35 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 2.86% in the first half of 2021 from 3.44% in the first half months of 2020.

Net interest income increased to $9.1 million in 2021 from $8.3 million in 2020. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $986,000 to $10.1 million. Total interest income increased $1.0 million to $11.2 million in 2021, and interest expense only increased $257,000 to $2.0 million in 2021.

The Company provided $993,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.1 million in the first half of 2020. Provisions in 2021 were primarily due to growth of the loan portfolio. The 2020 provision was primarily due to COVID uncertainties at that time. Net charge-offs were $208,000 in the first half of 2021 and $62,000 in the first half of 2020.

Noninterest income was $4.8 million in the first half of 2021, compared to $4.1 million in the first half of 2020. Most of the increase was due to $407,000 gain on termination of an interest rate swap. Investment brokerage commission income increased to $931,000 in 2021 from $685,000 in 2020.

Noninterest expense was $9.5 million in the first half of 2021, compared to $7.9 million in the first half of 2020. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $900,000, or 18.6%. The higher compensation expense includes staff for the Bank's expansion into southwest Michigan.

Total assets increased to $706.7 million on June 30, 2021 from $643.6 million on December 31, 2020, primarily in loans. Loans increased $54.1 million from December 31, 2020, primarily in residential mortgages.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $427.2 million on June 30, 2021 from $383.5 million on December 31, 2020. The increase in deposit accounts is partially due increased market penetration in southwest Michigan. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, decreased $20.0 million to $41.2 million in the first half of 2021.

Total equity was $49.8 million on June 30, 2021, compared to $47.1 million on December 31, 2020. The regular quarterly dividend was maintained during 2020 and into the first half of 2021 at a record-high $0.16 per share. Book value per share was $23.40 ($19.34 tangible) on June 30, 2021.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgisbank.com.

Contacts:

Sturgis Bancorp - Eric Eishen, President & CEO, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - P: 269 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

             

 
  June 30,     Dec. 31,  
 
  2021     2020  
ASSETS
 
  		   
  		 
Cash and due from banks
  $ 12,692     $ 12,060  
Other short-term investments
    48,897       55,782  
Total cash and cash equivalents
    61,589       67,842  
Interest-earning deposits in banks
    1,241       1,241  
Securities - available for sale
    92,549       73,072  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
    6,026       4,917  
Loans held for sale, at fair value
    5,058       6,832  
Loans, net of allowance of $7,016 and $6,231
    499,182       445,091  
Premises and equipment, net
    12,265       11,844  
Goodwill
    5,834       5,834  
Core deposit intangibles
    62       77  
Originated mortgage servicing rights
    2,735       2,245  
Real estate owned
    210       341  
Bank-owned life insurance
    11,234       11,091  
Accrued interest receivable
    2,163       2,458  
Other assets
    6,586       10,721  
Total assets
  $ 706,734     $ 643,606  

 
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
               
Liabilities
               
Deposits
               
Noninterest-bearing
  $ 143,783     $ 124,434  
Interest-bearing
    427,215       383,464  
Total deposits
    570,998       507,898  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
    61,500       61,500  
Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less unamortized
               
debt issuance costs of $369 at June 30, 2021 and $400 at
               
December 31, 2020)
    14,631       14,600  
Accrued interest payable
    429       477  
Other liabilities
    9,391       12,019  
Total liabilities
    656,949       596,494  

 
               
Stockholders' equity
               
Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares
               
issued and outstanding - 0 shares
    -       -  
Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares
               
issued and outstanding 2,127,791 shares at June 30, 2021
               
and 2,123,291 at December 31, 2020
    2,128       2,123  
Additional paid-in capital
    8,130       8,050  
Retained earnings
    40,903       38,840  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
    (1,376 )     (1,901 )
Total stockholders' equity
    49,785       47,112  

 
               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
  $ 706,734     $ 643,606  
                 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

       

 
  Three Months  

 
  Ended June 30,  

 
  2021     2020  
Interest income
 
  		   
  		 
Loans
  $ 5,304     $ 4,578  
Investment securities:
               
Taxable
    289       232  
Tax-exempt
    134       165  
Dividends
    84       123  
Total interest income
    5,811       5,098  

 
               
Interest expense
               
Deposits
    654       484  
Borrowed funds
    392       442  
Total interest expense
    1,046       926  

 
               
Net interest income
    4,765       4,172  

 
               
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
    357       974  

 
               
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses
    4,408       3,198  

 
               
Noninterest income:
               
Service charges and other fees
    295       270  
Interchange income
    305       219  
Investment brokerage commission income
    483       323  
Mortgage banking activities
    737       1,122  
Trust fee income
    101       103  
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance
    72       73  
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned
    2       -  
Gain on sale of securities
    -       157  
Gain on termination of interest rate swap
    -       -  
Other income
    14       15  
Total noninterest income
    2,009       2,282  

 
               
Noninterest expenses:
               
Salaries and employee benefits
    2,851       2,322  
Occupancy and equipment
    596       499  
Interchange expenses
    126       97  
Data processing
    226       220  
Professional services
    71       52  
Real estate owned expense
    3       1  
Advertising
    124       58  
FDIC premiums
    77       41  
Other expenses
    675       566  
Total noninterest expenses
    4,749       3,856  

 
               
Income before income tax expense
    1,668       1,624  

 
               
Income tax expense
    288       269  

 
               
Net income
  $ 1,380     $ 1,355  

 
               
Earnings per share
  $ 0.65     $ 0.64  
Dividends per share
  $ 0.16     $ 0.16  
                 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

       

 
  Six Months  

 
  Ended June 30,  

 
  2021     2020  
Interest income
 
  		   
  		 
Loans
  $ 10,073     $ 9,087  
Investment securities:
               
Taxable
    500       489  
Tax-exempt
    274       394  
Dividends
    315       174  
Total interest income
    11,162       10,144  

 
               
Interest expense
               
Deposits
    1,309       999  
Borrowed funds
    777       830  
Total interest expense
    2,086       1,829  

 
               
Net interest income
    9,076       8,315  

 
               
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
    993       1,125  

 
               
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses
    8,083       7,190  

 
               
Noninterest income:
               
Service charges and other fees
    593       595  
Interchange income
    556       430  
Investment brokerage commission income
    931       685  
Mortgage banking activities
    1,854       1,898  
Trust fee income
    185       201  
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance
    143       146  
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned
    41       (2 )
Gain on sale of securities
    -       157  
Gain on termination of interest rate swap
    407       -  
Other income
    40       36  
Total noninterest income
    4,750       4,146  

 
               
Noninterest expenses:
               
Salaries and employee benefits
    5,747       4,847  
Occupancy and equipment
    1,204       1,009  
Interchange expenses
    239       198  
Data processing
    440       422  
Professional services
    185       185  
Real estate owned expense
    6       3  
Advertising
    230       127  
FDIC premiums
    141       86  
Other expenses
    1,331       1,033  
Total noninterest expenses
    9,523       7,910  

 
               
Income before income tax expense
    3,310       3,426  

 
               
Income tax expense
    567       563  

 
               
Net income
  $ 2,743     $ 2,863  

 
               
Earnings per share
  $ 1.29     $ 1.35  
Dividends per share
  $ 0.32     $ 0.32  
                 

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)


 
  Three Months  

 
  Ended June 30,  

 
  2021     2020  
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:
 
  		   
  		 
Average noninterest-bearing deposits
  141,526     109,060  
Average interest-bearing deposits
    427,529       298,697  
Average total assets
    705,217       579,891  
Sturgis Bancorp:
               
Average equity
    49,089       43,013  
Average total assets
    705,376       580,008  

 
               
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:
               
Return on average assets
    0.78 %     0.94 %
Return on average equity
    11.15 %     12.67 %
Net interest margin
    2.91 %     2.87 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin
    2.95 %     2.92 %
                 

 
  Six Months  

 
  Ended June 30,  

 
  2021     2020  
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:
 
  		   
  		 
Average noninterest-bearing deposits
  $ 136,487     $ 97,916  
Average interest-bearing deposits
    423,729       285,925  
Average total assets
    696,284       540,293  
Sturgis Bancorp:
               
Average equity
    48,423       43,250  
Average total assets
    696,421       540,364  

 
               
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:
               
Return on average assets
    0.79 %     1.07 %
Return on average equity
    11.36 %     13.31 %
Net interest margin
    2.83 %     3.39 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin
    2.86 %     3.44 %
                 

SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.



Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2021 STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $2.7 million for the first half of 2021.Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis …

