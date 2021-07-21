checkAd

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. To Announce Results for The Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-877-407-0778 …

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-877-407-0778 domestic or international at 1-201-689-8565. Computer audio live streaming is available via the Internet through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com at the Investor

Relations tab or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/41910. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 41910. An audio archive can be accessed through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com on the Investor Relations tab or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/41910

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business. The Company's transportation business is conducted through Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. which is a Southeastern transportation company engaged in the hauling of liquid and dry bulk commodities.

Contact: 

Matt McNulty
Chief Financial Officer 
904/858-9100

