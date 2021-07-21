SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the mobility, announces today its consolidated turnover for the 1st half 2021, ending on June 30th 2021. The turnover declines by 7.7% at constants exchange rate and perimeter due to a high base effect in the first quarter of 2020 pre-Covid-19. Important to note, an overall turnover increasing for the fourth consecutive quarter up to €30.4 million.

* Exchange rate variations over the period represent €1.5M compared to €0.4M in 2020.

Changes in the scope of consolidation over the period represent €-3.3M (reorganization in Germany).

By division Turnover (€ million)

H1-2021 Turnover (€ million)

H1-2020



Variation as %



Aerospace

At constants exchange rate and perimeter 44.7

45.8 51.2

47.6 -12.7%

-3.8% Simulation

At constants exchange rate and perimeter 13.9

14.0 17.2

17.2 -19.2%

-19.0% Vehicle 0.5 0.4 +6.0% Total 59.1 68.9 -14.2% International 28.1 37.3 -24.7%

Differences are due to rounding.