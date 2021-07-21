Sogeclair Consolidated turnover for the 1st half 2021
Blagnac, France, July 21th 2021-5.35pm,
Montreal, Canada
Consolidated turnover for the 1st half 2021: -14.2% at
€59.1M
At constants exchange rate and perimeter*: -7.7%
SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the mobility, announces today its consolidated turnover for the 1st half 2021, ending on June 30th 2021. The turnover declines by 7.7% at constants exchange rate and perimeter due to a high base effect in the first quarter of 2020 pre-Covid-19. Important to note, an overall turnover increasing for the fourth consecutive quarter up to €30.4 million.
* Exchange rate variations over the period represent €1.5M compared to €0.4M in 2020.
Changes in the scope of consolidation over the period represent €-3.3M (reorganization in Germany).
|By division
|
Turnover (€ million)
H1-2021
|
Turnover (€ million)
H1-2020
|
Variation as %
|
Aerospace
At constants exchange rate and perimeter
|
44.7
45.8
|
51.2
47.6
|
-12.7%
-3.8%
|
Simulation
At constants exchange rate and perimeter
|
13.9
14.0
|
17.2
17.2
|
-19.2%
-19.0%
|Vehicle
|0.5
|0.4
|+6.0%
|Total
|59.1
|68.9
|-14.2%
|International
|28.1
|37.3
|-24.7%
Differences are due to rounding.
0 Kommentare