checkAd

LARGO Achieved Half-yearly Sales of €6.2 Million, an Increase of 63% Compared to the First Half of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 17:45  |  17   |   |   

Regulatory News:

LARGO (FR0013308582 - ALLGO), an eco-responsible French player in the refurbishment of mobile devices, today announced its revenues for the first half of 2021.

H1 2021 revenues of €6.2 million

In thousands of euros

June, 30 2021

June, 30 2020

Change

Consolidated revenues

6,217

3,813

+ 63%

Revenues for the first half of 2021 amounted to €6.2 million, an increase of +63% compared to June 30, 2020. The activity of the second quarter confirms the good start recorded during the first quarter of 2021 with the continued commercial dynamics. As in the previous quarter, the growth in revenues is mainly due to the good performance of Retail, Telecom Operators and B2B sales, which account for 76% of half-year revenues.

Christophe Brunot and Frédéric Gandon, Co-founders of Largo comment: « We are delighted to maintain the good commercial momentum observed at the beginning of the year with strong growth in half-year revenues, in line with our objectives. The activity recorded during the first half of the year illustrates the good performance of sales through our distribution channels, with an acceleration in retail sales and, in particular, the renewed confidence of our existing customers, as well as the good start of activities with operators and B2B players. Overall, this first half-year confirms the positive trends in the refurbishing market and the relevance of Largo's positioning, anchored at the heart of the circular economy and 100% Made in France. We are confident in our ability to continue strengthening our positions with distributors in the second half of the year and to deploy growth levers that will enable Largo to establish itself as a key French player with telecom operators ».

Highlights of the first half of 2021

- Partial exercise of the over-allotment option, in the context of the IPO on the regulated market of Euronext Growth;
- Initiation of the coverage of Largo by Portzamparc with a Buy rating;
- Signing of a contract with Digicel, one of the main telecom leaders in the Caribbean, for the marketing of Largo's refurbished smartphones;
- Signing of the first international partnership contract with the Portuguese smartphone wholesaler Bluetooth.

Financial calendar:

- Half-year results and Q3 2021 revenues, October 20, 2021, after market close.

About Largo

Created in 2016, Largo is a group fundamentally involved in the circular economy. With close to 50 staff based in Nantes, Western France, Largo refurbishes Smartphones, tablets and laptops. Positioned along the entire value chain, from sourcing to refurbishment and distribution, Largo wants to become a benchmark player in the field of responsible refurbishment. A pioneer in terms of transparency, in 2018 Largo invested in a sophisticated production tool enabling it to optimise its processes and the quality of its products.

Entirely internalised in France, the refurbishment site offers full control of each key stage: reception, testing, reparation, quality control and after-sales service. Since the Company’s creation, Largo has already refurbished more than 140,000 Smartphones, and generated revenue of almost €10.3 million in 2020.

For further information, please go to www.largo-france.fr

Largo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LARGO Achieved Half-yearly Sales of €6.2 Million, an Increase of 63% Compared to the First Half of 2020 Regulatory News: LARGO (FR0013308582 - ALLGO), an eco-responsible French player in the refurbishment of mobile devices, today announced its revenues for the first half of 2021. H1 2021 revenues of €6.2 million In thousands of euros June, 30 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac to Manufacture and Distribute COVID-19 ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of June 30, 2021
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21LARGO Signs Its First International Partnership With the Portuguese Wholesaler Bluetooth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group, Has Initiated Coverage of Largo With a Buy Recommendation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten