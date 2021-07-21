VINCI awarded the PPP contract of the new B247 federal road in Germany

DEGES, the public body in charge of developing transport infrastructure in Germany, has awarded to VINCI Concessions the public-private partnership contract of the new federal road B247. This road will link the cities of Mühlhausen and Bad Langensalza, in the Land of Thuringia.

The 30 years PPP represents a total investment of about €500 million including about €350 million for the construction phase, and covers the design, financing, construction, maintenance and operation of a new 22 km-long federal road. Design and build also include additional 6 km of crossing sections. Income of VINCI Concessions will be based on availability criterion, without any traffic risk (availability payment). The financial closing of the project is expected to occur in September 2021.

As a new and direct connection, the project will improve mobility in North-East Thuringia and ease access to the region’s highway system. It will also increase road safety and improve the quality of life for the local residents by relieving traffic from the existing road that crosses right through the neighboring cities. About 15.000 vehicles per day are expected to take the new road, including around 15 % heavy trucks.

Construction works will last about 4 years and will be carried out by VINCI Construction entities in Germany (Eurovia Deutschland and VINCI Construction Terrassement). The project will recycle and reuse up to 30% of asphalt and 100% of concrete from the existing section.

As the first German federal road ever attributed to a private operator under a PPP scheme, this project keeps increasing VINCI Concessions’ leadership as Germany’s first road concessionaire with 5 PPPs, in synergies with VINCI Construction's local subsidiaries, including Eurovia Deutschland, one of the main local players in the construction of transport infrastructure.

In Germany, VINCI employs more than 15,000 people with a network of local companies some of which are more than 100 years old.

VINCI Concessions is an international player in transport infrastructure. We leverage our integrated model to design, finance, build, operate and maintain some 80 airports, motorways and rail projects in 24 countries, through our subsidiaries VINCI Airports, VINCI Highways and VINCI Railways. We are committed to shared growth with regions, and are actively making mobility ever more sustainable, efficient and innovative.

https://www.vinci-concessions.com/en/

VINCI Construction is a world leader in its fields, which encompass transport infrastructure, buildings, utilities and urban development projects. It operates through its networks of local and specialist subsidiaries, leveraging its specific expertise in major infrastructure projects. VINCI Construction’s 1,000 companies are involved in every stage of a structure’s life cycle (financing, design, construction, and maintenance), are active in more than 100 countries, employ over 115,000 people and generated €23 billion in revenue in 2020.

www.vinci-construction.com/en

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.

www.vinci.com/en

