checkAd

VINCI awarded the PPP contract of the new B247 federal road in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 17:45  |  26   |   |   

Rueil Malmaison, July 21, 2021

VINCI awarded the PPP contract of the new B247 federal road in Germany

  • First federal road to be delivered and operated under a PPP scheme in Germany
  • A 30-year PPP representing a total investment of about €500 million
  • Works carried out by VINCI Construction
  • Operations and maintenance performed by VINCI Highways, subsidiary of VINCI Concessions

DEGES, the public body in charge of developing transport infrastructure in Germany, has awarded to VINCI Concessions the public-private partnership contract of the new federal road B247. This road will link the cities of Mühlhausen and Bad Langensalza, in the Land of Thuringia.

The 30 years PPP represents a total investment of about €500 million including about €350 million for the construction phase, and covers the design, financing, construction, maintenance and operation of a new 22 km-long federal road. Design and build also include additional 6 km of crossing sections. Income of VINCI Concessions will be based on availability criterion, without any traffic risk (availability payment). The financial closing of the project is expected to occur in September 2021.

As a new and direct connection, the project will improve mobility in North-East Thuringia and ease access to the region’s highway system. It will also increase road safety and improve the quality of life for the local residents by relieving traffic from the existing road that crosses right through the neighboring cities. About 15.000 vehicles per day are expected to take the new road, including around 15 % heavy trucks.

Construction works will last about 4 years and will be carried out by VINCI Construction entities in Germany (Eurovia Deutschland and VINCI Construction Terrassement). The project will recycle and reuse up to 30% of asphalt and 100% of concrete from the existing section.

As the first German federal road ever attributed to a private operator under a PPP scheme, this project keeps increasing VINCI Concessions’ leadership as Germany’s first road concessionaire with 5 PPPs, in synergies with VINCI Construction's local subsidiaries, including Eurovia Deutschland, one of the main local players in the construction of transport infrastructure.

In Germany, VINCI employs more than 15,000 people with a network of local companies some of which are more than 100 years old.

About VINCI Concessions
VINCI Concessions is an international player in transport infrastructure. We leverage our integrated model to design, finance, build, operate and maintain some 80 airports, motorways and rail projects in 24 countries, through our subsidiaries VINCI Airports, VINCI Highways and VINCI Railways. We are committed to shared growth with regions, and are actively making mobility ever more sustainable, efficient and innovative.
https://www.vinci-concessions.com/en/

About VINCI Construction

VINCI Construction is a world leader in its fields, which encompass transport infrastructure, buildings, utilities and urban development projects. It operates through its networks of local and specialist subsidiaries, leveraging its specific expertise in major infrastructure projects. VINCI Construction’s 1,000 companies are involved in every stage of a structure’s life cycle (financing, design, construction, and maintenance), are active in more than 100 countries, employ over 115,000 people and generated €23 billion in revenue in 2020.
www.vinci-construction.com/en  

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.
www.vinci.com/en

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.  

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VINCI awarded the PPP contract of the new B247 federal road in Germany Rueil Malmaison, July 21, 2021 VINCI awarded the PPP contract of the new B247 federal road in Germany First federal road to be delivered and operated under a PPP scheme in Germany A 30-year PPP representing a total investment of about €500 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Telia Lietuva results for the six months of 2021
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in combination with azacitidine for the ...
Novartis delivered strong Q2 performance, driven by momentum of key growth brands. FY 2021 guidance ...
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board