VIZIO Expands Its Partnership With Future Today, Launching Two New Free Channels

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Future Today, the only full-stack streaming solution that packages branded channels and delivers the audiences to watch them, today announced the launch of streaming channels CoComelon, the world's most-viewed YouTube channel with over 3.5 billion average monthly views, and iFood.tv, a leading online food community, for VIZIO’s (NYSE: VZIO) SmartCast TVs.

With the addition of the new channels, Future Today has launched 13 Ad-Supported Video On-Demand (AVOD) streaming apps and four Free Ad-Supported Linear TV (FAST) channels on VIZIO SmartCast TVs. This includes Future Today’s flagship channels – HappyKids, FilmRise and Fawesome among others. The launch of these new apps continues to build on the growth that Future Today has seen over the last few years; viewership on the platform grew over 28% this past quarter with over 13 million monthly users streaming over 55 million hours of content in the month of May.

“Future Today is a fantastic partner and we’re very excited to add two more new apps featuring fan-favorite shows,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development for VIZIO. “We deliver right-out-of-the-box entertainment options for every SmartCast TV household. Expanding our free-of-charge channels on a family-safe platform, reflects our continuing commitment to provide endless entertainment options for the millions of households that count on our curation for best-in-class viewing.”

“VIZIO’s award-winning smart TV operating system, SmartCast, has something for everyone; movies and TV shows, sports, kids and family, news, interests and lifestyle, gaming and more. It has become a dominant force in shaping the TV viewing experience in this burgeoning industry,” said Vikrant Mathur, Founder and CEO, Future Today. “Our channels-as-a-service technology platform serves as turn-key complement for expanding viewing choices for VIZIO and all our video partners.”

Located in the free channel programming guide on VIZIO SmartCast, viewers now have around-the-clock access to some of today’s most watched TV programs and apps, including:

  • CoComelon – The worldwide children’s phenomenon has surpassed 100 million subscribers on YouTube and has garnered nearly 100 billion views on the platform. CoComelon teaches children how to take on everyday activities and role models positive behavior with a sense of enthusiasm.
  • iFood.tv: iFood.tv has a tantalizing collection of over 50,000 cooking shows and video recipes for everyday cooking that every foodie will devour. All recipes are tried, reviewed and organized by Future Today’s editorial team and community members. Find recipes that are easy to cook. Improve your cooking skills and satisfy your culinary curiosity.

VIZIO provides convenient access to on-screen apps like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock and Prime Video. It also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen. VIZIO SmartCast is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options, all while staying healthy and safe in their homes.

