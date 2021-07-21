H 1 202 1 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH THE BROKERAGE FIRM GILBERT DUPONT

Under the liquidity agreement administered by the brokerage firm, Gilbert Dupont, on behalf of PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE, liquidity account holdings at 30 June 2021 were as follows:

- Number of shares: 2,793

- Cash balance: €161,684.90

For the 2021 first half, a summary of total transactions is provided below:

PURCHASES 52,868 shares €5,278,077.35 2,275 transactions SALES 51,774 shares €5,155,899.07 2,544 transactions

For information. liquidity account holdings were reported as follows:

in the half-year report of 31 December 2020:

- Number of shares: 1,699

- Cash balance: €283,863.20

when the liquidity agreement was first implemented:

- Number of shares: 2,219

- Cash balance: €50,000.00

This liquidity agreement is executed in accordance with decision No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”) establishing accepted market practices in relation to liquidity agreements for shares.

About Pharmagest Group:

With more than 1.100 employees acting as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Pharmagest Group is the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe through innovative solutions and services for healthcare professionals guaranteeing the efficiency of the healthcare system and improving the patient care pathway.

As a key contributor to the quality of healthcare and coordination between office-based private practice and hospitals, Pharmagest Group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom where it is developing the leading healthcare platform and a single ecosystem for France and Europe bringing the best of technology to the service of people.

Listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2019 - CAC SMALL and CAC All-Tradable

Included under the European Rising Tech label

Eligible for the “long-only” Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA – Bloomberg: - PMGI FP

For all the latest news go to www.pharmagest.com

Follow Pharmagest on Twitter: @Pharmagest. LinkedIn and Facebook

CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Jean-Yves SAMSON

Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 - jean-yves.samson@lacooperativewelcoop.com

Media Relations:

FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE

Tel. +33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

APPENDIX

Purchases Sales Number of transactions Number of shares Amounts in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Amounts in

EUR TOTAL 2,275 52,868 5,278,077.35 2,544 51,774 5,155,899.07 04/01/2021 7 120 13462 19 265 29810.01 05/01/2021 4 66 7502 10 122 13952.01 06/01/2021 6 114 13000 0 0 0 07/01/2021 15 251 28366.99 4 60 6822 08/01/2021 5 130 14748.01 16 211 24016.59 11/01/2021 18 560 63644 26 256 29109.99 12/01/2021 9 180 20507.99 48 564 64566.38 13/01/2021 28 595 68119.82 31 533 61183.6 14/01/2021 15 319 36705.38 43 697 80755.4 15/01/2021 36 459 53432.6 42 628 73523.98 18/01/2021 10 93 11048.8 21 215 25571 19/01/2021 5 175 20869.99 20 326 39316.61 20/01/2021 0 0 0 4 61 7532 21/01/2021 15 244 29278.19 4 20 2468 22/01/2021 48 993 118079.02 16 137 16445.8 25/01/2021 16 373 43318.99 9 155 18142.01 26/01/2021 1 1 115 16 277 32443.6 27/01/2021 24 529 60306 9 115 13236.99 28/01/2021 22 368 40104.01 27 369 41242.98 29/01/2021 3 100 11180 18 345 39049.41 01/02/2021 7 101 11594.8 16 332 38644.8 02/02/2021 6 154 18192 25 429 50699.39 03/02/2021 1 50 5920 27 388 46427.19 04/02/2021 53 1146 136049.22 20 274 32683.6 05/02/2021 58 1213 140881.22 8 180 20876 08/02/2021 6 170 19254 13 254 28932 09/02/2021 13 265 29897.01 16 177 20021.8 10/02/2021 17 386 43492.59 21 340 38470.39 11/02/2021 25 556 61743.58 16 271 30118.8 12/02/2021 41 672 71610.4 32 496 52707.59 15/02/2021 0 0 0 73 1270 138207.62 16/02/2021 37 728 80746.63 2 26 2896.4 17/02/2021 37 904 91128.99 35 752 76382.6 18/02/2021 22 500 51073.6 27 460 47583.41 19/02/2021 26 612 61563.1 18 469 46939.58 22/02/2021 20 337 33365.9 11 203 20272.21 23/02/2021 26 375 36582.41 35 718 70741.38 24/02/2021 44 834 82517.63 43 739 73920.4 25/02/2021 21 425 42477.01 38 691 69591.78 26/02/2021 33 820 80516.78 16 434 42696.92 01/03/2021 28 570 56521.6 21 810 80792.24 02/03/2021 40 1035 101902.68 20 442 43820.32 03/03/2021 30 438 42132.01 25 336 32459.01 04/03/2021 20 260 24265.49 18 319 29561.32 05/03/2021 6 100 9205 26 507 47494.49 08/03/2021 38 690 64054.29 22 532 50264.48 09/03/2021 0 0 0 44 786 74269.22 10/03/2021 7 231 22299.19 32 523 50833.3 11/03/2021 27 577 55903.28 22 319 31069.29 12/03/2021 35 778 74855.11 3 61 5926.4 15/03/2021 0 0 0 73 1315 128629.62 16/03/2021 24 905 89227.93 46 670 66441.89 17/03/2021 16 588 57383.98 9 134 13196.4 18/03/2021 11 255 24691.5 18 308 29991.41 19/03/2021 33 930 89549.7 49 924 89333.06 22/03/2021 31 701 67850.91 31 772 74843.08 23/03/2021 0 642 62097.19 0 723 70132.08 24/03/2021 32 891 85885.27 7 400 38820 25/03/2021 25 700 66519.53 12 248 23566 26/03/2021 10 390 37109.51 29 833 79897.69 29/03/2021 1 2 196.2 52 1091 106541.39 30/03/2021 31 809 78753.88 9 123 12091.5 31/03/2021 31 874 84094.97 9 188 18239.2 01/04/2021 4 63 6136.2 47 1632 159102.7 06/04/2021 4 50 4970 19 286 28440.1 07/04/2021 19 396 39093.2 19 240 23791.99 08/04/2021 21 417 41041.01 6 94 9312.6 09/04/2021 14 480 47040 12 232 22837.2 12/04/2021 0 0 0 43 659 65242.58 13/04/2021 5 180 17924.99 21 430 42895.98 14/04/2021 48 1465 144904.77 6 225 22511 15/04/2021 6 140 13769.99 20 350 34532.02 16/04/2021 8 364 35950.39 46 1118 111651.87 19/04/2021 11 330 33864.01 19 493 50756.42 20/04/2021 45 1070 107875.05 0 0 0 21/04/2021 23 529 52079.68 21 539 53270.88 22/04/2021 0 0 0 42 819 82505.81 23/04/2021 26 705 70945.07 25 484 48867.59 26/04/2021 31 921 92316.8 22 440 44342.19 27/04/2021 20 608 60729.23 19 415 41740.99 28/04/2021 36 707 70218.67 12 418 41583.52 29/04/2021 9 258 25508.1 11 309 30770.41 30/04/2021 1 15 1482 21 411 40699.6 03/05/2021 23 752 73796.47 11 217 21334.4 04/05/2021 32 693 67106.31 3 175 17066.51 05/05/2021 0 0 0 43 786 76253 06/05/2021 40 757 72715.53 5 66 6416.4 07/05/2021 36 636 59856.19 14 357 33715.79 10/05/2021 0 275 25580.01 0 700 66231.69 11/05/2021 18 440 40263.61 20 435 39829.51 12/05/2021 27 511 46367.48 5 25 2307.5 13/05/2021 3 165 14914.5 35 921 83779.87 14/05/2021 23 431 39049.12 31 523 47566.12 17/05/2021 15 495 44958.52 14 434 39536.18 18/05/2021 6 335 30460.51 18 528 48231.8 19/05/2021 27 677 61307.29 4 101 9150 20/05/2021 2 30 2725 27 742 67652 21/05/2021 12 274 25190.49 25 498 45901.81 24/05/2021 15 270 24611.09 14 196 17916.11 25/05/2021 26 429 38638.91 0 0 0 26/05/2021 5 70 6241 8 212 18965.2 27/05/2021 9 140 12442.79 7 70 6243 28/05/2021 1 26 2327 36 722 65117.04 31/05/2021 24 391 35375.29 17 339 30748.89 01/06/2021 20 486 43890.81 7 40 3632.4 02/06/2021 21 240 21442.51 4 109 9864.81 03/06/2021 23 617 54478.39 32 830 73730.89 04/06/2021 8 197 17514.11 29 450 40316.4 07/06/2021 19 419 37559.5 12 192 17305.59 08/06/2021 14 271 24327.81 15 413 37168.88 09/06/2021 7 242 21741.91 7 205 18450 10/06/2021 21 621 55478.77 13 225 20245.01 11/06/2021 22 500 44424.9 27 829 74156.62 14/06/2021 1 36 3247.2 21 454 41861.89 15/06/2021 7 178 16696.01 12 325 30676.59 16/06/2021 18 359 34060.99 18 365 34797.49 17/06/2021 21 567 53243.51 25 491 46319.81 18/06/2021 22 423 40053.79 19 510 48556.59 21/06/2021 27 665 62253.91 0 0 0 22/06/2021 16 385 35648.88 11 235 21793.99 23/06/2021 19 373 34307.2 3 80 7413 24/06/2021 5 133 12139.6 11 201 18445.01 25/06/2021 5 150 13865 20 549 50907.29 28/06/2021 6 54 5091.5 17 440 41647.01 29/06/2021 15 430 40596.3 11 390 36987.02 30/06/2021 27 743 69343.6 10 177 16588.9

Attachment