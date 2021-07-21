Good Gaming Premiers Its First MicroBuddies Animated Trailer As It Closes Out Phase I And Enters Into Its Closed Beta Launch Of The MicroBuddies Game

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC Pink: GMER) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its first animated trailer for MicroBuddies as it prepares to launch the game into its closed beta on the Ethereum testnet and perform the first price increase of the MicroBuddies Nano Factory Token, a move that signifies a transition from phase I to phase II of their launch strategy.

The animated video hosted by the Fungi and Yeast Microbuddies characters gives a quick one-minute teaser of the game and a few of its characters. Plans are to increase video content to educate players as the Company draws closer to the official Ethereum mainnet launch to the public in Q3.

MicroBuddies Animated Trailer:

https://youtu.be/ZgMQ3hdiyEE

As the Company enters Phase II of its game development, its closed beta testnet launch will study gamer responses to fine-tune game experiences, optimize for network fees, fix bugs, patch security exploits, and gain other valuable feedback related to MicroBuddies gameplay. Phase II is slated to begin on July 26th. Our Genesis event sale of the Nano Factory Tokens at .05 Ethereum (ETH) will end on Sunday, July 25th at 7:00 pm and the price will move up to .10 ETH thereafter.

In an effort to increase player knowledge, the company has also completed its MicroBuddies Official Game Document that gives a comprehensive look into the areas of the Genesis Event, Species, Traits, GOO production, GOO Tokenomics, Founders, Replication, Apoptosis, Yield Farming, and how to acquire MicroBuddies. The Official Game Document will immediately become available pending its current legal review.

Additionally, in an effort to increase shareholder and gamer knowledge in MicroBuddies, Good Gaming Inc., will be hosting its first of a series of Twitch live stream AMA interviews with MicroBuddies creator and developer Doug "Fluxty" Wathen on Friday, July 23, at 7:00 pm. Mr. Wathen brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and expertise in game design and development, and will be offering a candid behind-the-scenes look at subjects relating to MicroBuddies.