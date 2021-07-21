checkAd

Good Gaming Premiers Its First MicroBuddies Animated Trailer As It Closes Out Phase I And Enters Into Its Closed Beta Launch Of The MicroBuddies Game

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 18:01  |  17   |   |   

Company Announces Its First Twitch Livestream AMA Interview With MicroBuddies Developer Douglas "Fluxty" Wathen And An Upcoming Increase To Nano Factory Token Prices

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC Pink: GMER) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its first animated trailer for MicroBuddies as it prepares to launch the game into its closed beta on the Ethereum testnet and perform the first price increase of the MicroBuddies Nano Factory Token, a move that signifies a transition from phase I to phase II of their launch strategy. 

The animated video hosted by the Fungi and Yeast Microbuddies characters gives a quick one-minute teaser of the game and a few of its characters. Plans are to increase video content to educate players as the Company draws closer to the official Ethereum mainnet launch to the public in Q3.  

MicroBuddies Animated Trailer: 

https://youtu.be/ZgMQ3hdiyEE

As the Company enters Phase II of its game development, its closed beta testnet launch will study gamer responses to fine-tune game experiences, optimize for network fees, fix bugs, patch security exploits, and gain other valuable feedback related to MicroBuddies gameplay. Phase II is slated to begin on July 26th. Our Genesis event sale of the Nano Factory Tokens at .05 Ethereum (ETH) will end on Sunday, July 25th at 7:00 pm and the price will move up to .10 ETH thereafter. 

In an effort to increase player knowledge, the company has also completed its MicroBuddies Official Game Document that gives a comprehensive look into the areas of the Genesis Event, Species, Traits, GOO production, GOO Tokenomics, Founders, Replication, Apoptosis, Yield Farming, and how to acquire MicroBuddies. The Official Game Document will immediately become available pending its current legal review. 

Additionally, in an effort to increase shareholder and gamer knowledge in MicroBuddies, Good Gaming Inc., will be hosting its first of a series of Twitch live stream AMA interviews with MicroBuddies creator and developer Doug "Fluxty" Wathen on Friday, July 23, at 7:00 pm. Mr. Wathen brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and expertise in game design and development, and will be offering a candid behind-the-scenes look at subjects relating to MicroBuddies. 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Good Gaming Premiers Its First MicroBuddies Animated Trailer As It Closes Out Phase I And Enters Into Its Closed Beta Launch Of The MicroBuddies Game Company Announces Its First Twitch Livestream AMA Interview With MicroBuddies Developer Douglas "Fluxty" Wathen And An Upcoming Increase To Nano Factory Token PricesKENNETT SQUARE, PA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC Pink: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Telia Lietuva results for the six months of 2021
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in combination with azacitidine for the ...
Novartis delivered strong Q2 performance, driven by momentum of key growth brands. FY 2021 guidance ...
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board