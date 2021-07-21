H1 2021 NET SALES

In millions of euros 2021 2020 % change 2021 At a constant exchange rate % change Sales as of 30 June 106.3 105.1 1.1% 108.4 3.1% Pharmaceutical Synthesis 72.4 72.7 -0.4% 74.4 2.4% Fine Specialty Chemicals 33.9 32.4 4.5% 34.0 4.7%





Pharmaceutical Synthesis

The Pharmaceutical Synthesis business in Health generated sales of €72.4 million, down 0.4% compared to 2020 (up 2.4% at a constant exchange rate). The ongoing recovery in R&D activities was confirmed in the second quarter, with a significant increase in call for tender volumes for molecules in clinical development in various therapeutic areas, for which R&D had slowed at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020. The first half achievements confirmed budget assumptions, with performance driven by the activity at Villeneuve-la-Garenne site linked to the first batches of Estetrol produced for Mithra in the new highly active pharmaceutical drugs production workshop, and by the increase in activity at Aramon compared to the first half of 2020. In contrast, efforts made in response to the Covid-19 health emergency, in particular the production of hand sanitizer sold under the Naaha brand, had generated significant sales in the first half of 2020 which were not repeated on the same scale in the first half of 2021.