PCAS H1 2021 Net Sales
Ecully, July 21, 2021
H1 2021 NET SALES
PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in developing and producing complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its consolidated net sales as of June 30, 2021.
The PCAS Group had generated consolidated net sales of €106.3 million as of June 30, 2021, up 1.1% compared to the same period in the previous financial year (+3.1% at a constant exchange rate).
|In millions of euros
|2021
|2020
|% change
|2021 At a constant exchange rate
|% change
|Sales as of 30 June
|106.3
|105.1
|1.1%
|108.4
|3.1%
|Pharmaceutical Synthesis
|72.4
|72.7
|-0.4%
|74.4
|2.4%
|Fine Specialty Chemicals
|33.9
|32.4
|4.5%
|34.0
|4.7%
Pharmaceutical Synthesis
The Pharmaceutical Synthesis business in Health generated sales of €72.4 million, down 0.4% compared to 2020 (up 2.4% at a constant exchange rate). The ongoing recovery in R&D activities was confirmed in the second quarter, with a significant increase in call for tender volumes for molecules in clinical development in various therapeutic areas, for which R&D had slowed at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020. The first half achievements confirmed budget assumptions, with performance driven by the activity at Villeneuve-la-Garenne site linked to the first batches of Estetrol produced for Mithra in the new highly active pharmaceutical drugs production workshop, and by the increase in activity at Aramon compared to the first half of 2020. In contrast, efforts made in response to the Covid-19 health emergency, in particular the production of hand sanitizer sold under the Naaha brand, had generated significant sales in the first half of 2020 which were not repeated on the same scale in the first half of 2021.
0 Kommentare