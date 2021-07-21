Auction process for 20 exclusive Atari NFTs for ZED RUN raises over $410k in one week

checkAd

Paris, July 21, 2021 – Atari, one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, today announced the successful conclusion of the auction process for 20 exclusive and unique racehorse skin NFTs featuring classic Atari games and consoles from the golden era of arcade gaming.

This auction process, which was held over the course of one week on the OpenSea NFT marketplace, generated strong interest and saw active bidding from avid Atari fans and players of ZED RUN, a popular online horseracing game offering true ownership of in-game digital assets secured by the blockchain. Each NFT included an Atari-themed racehorse skin, a unique Atari art piece and a Genesis racehorse. In total the auction raised the equivalent of $410k, with Atari benefitting from a 50% revenue share under an existing licensing agreement.

This successful auction process marks the beginning of the partnership between Atari and ZED RUN, which includes a 3D Atari-themed racetrack launched at the same time as the NFT auctions where Atari events will be held in the future. As a result of the strong interest in this first auction, Atari is exploring further ideas for Atari-themed NFTs inside ZED RUN.

“We are excited about the long-term partnership with ZED RUN, and the role the ZED RUN platform can play as we continue to expand Atari’s footprint in blockchain gaming,” said Wade Rosen, Chief Executive Officer of Atari. “Following this successful auction process, we believe the Atari-themed NFT skins and the new Atari 3D racetrack will bring a unique combination of in-game utility, value and fun to the larger ZED RUN community.”

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and Pong. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/.  Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO                                Calyptus - Marie Calleux
Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com                Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)         
Tel: +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se         

This is information that Atari SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on July 21, 2021 at 18:00pm CET.

 

