Provident Financial Holdings to Host Earnings Release Conference Call

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 at 3:00 a.m. (Pacific) on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-692-8955 and referencing access code number 5497888. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 5, 2021 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 1060286.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden 
Chairman and 
Chief Executive Officer 

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer 
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060


                                                





