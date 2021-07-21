Temenos Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus on Strong U.S., Recovering Europe
(PLX AI) – Temenos Q2 revenue USD 236 million vs. estimate USD 236 million; guidance raised.Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 85.4 million vs. estimate USD 75 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin 36.2%Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.89 vs. estimate USD 0.82The US continued its …
(PLX AI) – Temenos Q2 revenue USD 236 million vs. estimate USD 236 million; guidance raised.Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 85.4 million vs. estimate USD 75 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin 36.2%Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.89 vs. estimate USD 0.82The US continued its …
- (PLX AI) – Temenos Q2 revenue USD 236 million vs. estimate USD 236 million; guidance raised.
- Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 85.4 million vs. estimate USD 75 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 36.2%
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.89 vs. estimate USD 0.82
- The US continued its very strong performance, and was again the largest contributor to total software licensing and SaaS ACV
- Activity in Europe is also increasing and we expect strong sales growth in this region over the coming quarters
- Temenos raised FY-21 guidance for SaaS ACV growth to 50-60%, up from 40-50%
- Reconfirmed the rest of FY-21 guidance for ARR growth of 10-15%, non-IFRS total software licensing growth of 14% to 18%, and non-IFRS total revenue growth of between 8% and 10%
TEMENOS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare