Temenos Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus on Strong U.S., Recovering Europe

Autor: PLX AI
21.07.2021, 17:58  |  14   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Temenos Q2 revenue USD 236 million vs. estimate USD 236 million; guidance raised.
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 85.4 million vs. estimate USD 75 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 36.2%
  • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.89 vs. estimate USD 0.82
  • The US continued its very strong performance, and was again the largest contributor to total software licensing and SaaS ACV
  • Activity in Europe is also increasing and we expect strong sales growth in this region over the coming quarters
  • Temenos raised FY-21 guidance for SaaS ACV growth to 50-60%, up from 40-50%
  • Reconfirmed the rest of FY-21 guidance for ARR growth of 10-15%, non-IFRS total software licensing growth of 14% to 18%, and non-IFRS total revenue growth of between 8% and 10%


