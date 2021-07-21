Temenos Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus on Strong U.S., Recovering Europe Autor: PLX AI | 21.07.2021, 17:58 | 14 | 0 | 0 21.07.2021, 17:58 | (PLX AI) – Temenos Q2 revenue USD 236 million vs. estimate USD 236 million; guidance raised.Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 85.4 million vs. estimate USD 75 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin 36.2%Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.89 vs. estimate USD 0.82The US continued its … (PLX AI) – Temenos Q2 revenue USD 236 million vs. estimate USD 236 million; guidance raised.Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 85.4 million vs. estimate USD 75 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin 36.2%Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.89 vs. estimate USD 0.82The US continued its … (PLX AI) – Temenos Q2 revenue USD 236 million vs. estimate USD 236 million; guidance raised.

Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 85.4 million vs. estimate USD 75 million

Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 36.2%

Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.89 vs. estimate USD 0.82

The US continued its very strong performance, and was again the largest contributor to total software licensing and SaaS ACV

Activity in Europe is also increasing and we expect strong sales growth in this region over the coming quarters

Temenos raised FY-21 guidance for SaaS ACV growth to 50-60%, up from 40-50%

Reconfirmed the rest of FY-21 guidance for ARR growth of 10-15%, non-IFRS total software licensing growth of 14% to 18%, and non-IFRS total revenue growth of between 8% and 10%



