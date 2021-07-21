Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that Tanya Sanders will be the new head of Wells Fargo Auto. She brings over two decades of financial services experience to the role and succeeds Laura Schupbach, who recently announced her decision to retire after 26 years with Wells Fargo.

Sanders has been with Wells Fargo since 2019 and brings experience from numerous leadership positions within the auto finance industry to her new role. Most recently, she led Auto’s Transformation team and before that led Auto’s Underwriting and Fulfillment group. Prior to joining Wells Fargo, Sanders was the managing director of Business Operations for Chase Auto, where she oversaw shared services operations for retail and private label auto originations. She also held leadership roles at Bank of America and General Electric in auto, small business, business banking, and consumer finance businesses. Over the course of her career, she has earned experience in sales, strategy and business development, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate audit. Tanya received her Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Clemson University and MBA from the University of Florida. Sanders is the co-chair for Wells Fargo Consumer Lending’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council and a member of the American Financial Services Association board of directors, where she also serves as a committee chair for the Women’s Leadership Council.

“Tanya has been instrumental in laying the foundation for Wells Fargo Auto to leverage more automation and digital capabilities to deliver for our dealers and customers,” said Mike Weinbach, CEO of Consumer Lending at Wells Fargo. “Her experience and vision, coupled with the strong team she is inheriting, position the business for a bright future.”

Schupbach’s retirement comes after a financial services career that spans nearly three decades. She joined Wells Fargo in 1995 and held senior-level positions across the bank throughout her career. She was selected to lead Auto in 2017 and led the team through a successful transformation of the business designed to make it more nimble, scalable, and ready to compete in a fast-changing industry. Before leading the Auto business, she led Wells Fargo Insurance for several years and held senior Finance leadership roles for various business units in addition to leading several companywide special projects.