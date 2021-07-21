checkAd

Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 18:05  |  67   |   |   

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that Tanya Sanders will be the new head of Wells Fargo Auto. She brings over two decades of financial services experience to the role and succeeds Laura Schupbach, who recently announced her decision to retire after 26 years with Wells Fargo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005736/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wells Fargo & Company!
Long
Basispreis 41,60€
Hebel 13,13
Ask 0,39
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 50,72€
Hebel 9,26
Ask 0,42
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Tanya Sanders (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Tanya Sanders (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Sanders has been with Wells Fargo since 2019 and brings experience from numerous leadership positions within the auto finance industry to her new role. Most recently, she led Auto’s Transformation team and before that led Auto’s Underwriting and Fulfillment group. Prior to joining Wells Fargo, Sanders was the managing director of Business Operations for Chase Auto, where she oversaw shared services operations for retail and private label auto originations. She also held leadership roles at Bank of America and General Electric in auto, small business, business banking, and consumer finance businesses. Over the course of her career, she has earned experience in sales, strategy and business development, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate audit. Tanya received her Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Clemson University and MBA from the University of Florida. Sanders is the co-chair for Wells Fargo Consumer Lending’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council and a member of the American Financial Services Association board of directors, where she also serves as a committee chair for the Women’s Leadership Council.

“Tanya has been instrumental in laying the foundation for Wells Fargo Auto to leverage more automation and digital capabilities to deliver for our dealers and customers,” said Mike Weinbach, CEO of Consumer Lending at Wells Fargo. “Her experience and vision, coupled with the strong team she is inheriting, position the business for a bright future.”

Schupbach’s retirement comes after a financial services career that spans nearly three decades. She joined Wells Fargo in 1995 and held senior-level positions across the bank throughout her career. She was selected to lead Auto in 2017 and led the team through a successful transformation of the business designed to make it more nimble, scalable, and ready to compete in a fast-changing industry. Before leading the Auto business, she led Wells Fargo Insurance for several years and held senior Finance leadership roles for various business units in addition to leading several companywide special projects.

Seite 1 von 2
Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that Tanya Sanders will be the new head of Wells Fargo Auto. She brings over two decades of financial services experience to the role and succeeds Laura Schupbach, who recently announced her decision …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac to Manufacture and Distribute COVID-19 ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
LOST MONEY IN PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law ...
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Opportunity Financial (“OppFi”) and FG New America Acquisition Corp. Complete Business ...
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Decreases its Monthly Common Share ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Wells Fargo: Dividendenerhöhung und Aktienrückkaufplan sind ein guter Anfang
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
14.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Stabil - Dow-Rekordhoch im Mai bleibt im Visier
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.07.21Wells Fargo, Citigroup steigern Gewinne, EZB führt den digitalen Euro ein
NTG24 | Kommentare
14.07.21Aktien New York: Moderat im Plus - Dow-Rekordhoch im Mai bleibt im Visier
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.07.21ROUNDUP: US-Banken scheffeln dank Erholung von Corona-Krise Milliardengewinne
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Im Plus - Dow pendelt um 35 000-Punkte-Marke
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.07.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 14.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Wieder Gewinne nach moderaten Vortagesverlusten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.07.21US-Bank Wells Fargo mit Milliardengewinn im zweiten Quartal
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Wells Fargo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten