Stratec Raises Sales Growth Outlook; Leaves EBIT Margin Unchanged

Autor: PLX AI
21.07.2021, 18:02  |  39   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Stratec now expects to generate constant-currency sales growth of at least 12% in the 2021 financial year (previously: "at least in a high single-digit percentage range"). For its adjusted EBIT margin, the company is still forecasting an …

  • (PLX AI) – Stratec now expects to generate constant-currency sales growth of at least 12% in the 2021 financial year (previously: "at least in a high single-digit percentage range").
  • For its adjusted EBIT margin, the company is still forecasting an unchanged figure of around 17.5-18.5%
  • The company posted sales growth of 36% in the first half of the year
