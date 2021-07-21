Stratec Raises Sales Growth Outlook; Leaves EBIT Margin Unchanged

(PLX AI) – Stratec now expects to generate constant-currency sales growth of at least 12% in the 2021 financial year (previously: "at least in a high single-digit percentage range"). For its adjusted EBIT margin, the company is still forecasting an … (PLX AI) – Stratec now expects to generate constant-currency sales growth of at least 12% in the 2021 financial year (previously: "at least in a high single-digit percentage range").

For its adjusted EBIT margin, the company is still forecasting an unchanged figure of around 17.5-18.5%

The company posted sales growth of 36% in the first half of the year




