DGAP-Stimmrechte Novem Group S.A. (deutsch)

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
21.07.2021, 18:13  |  50   |   |   

Novem Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß §11 Abs. 6 des Luxemburger Transparenzgesetzes und § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Novem Group S.A.
Novem Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß §11 Abs. 6 des Luxemburger Transparenzgesetzes und § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

21.07.2021 / 18:13
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation')

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
(to be sent to the relevant
issuer and to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the issuer or
the underlying issuer of
existing shares to which
voting rights are attachedii:
Novem Group S.A.
2. Reason for the notification
(please tick the appropriate
box or boxes): X An
acquisition or disposal of
voting rights An acquisition
or disposal of financial
instruments An event changing
the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject
to the notification
obligationiv:
Name: AVGP Limited, St. City and
Helier, Jersey country of
registered
office (if
applicable): 4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.)v:
N/A
5. Date on which the threshold
was crossed or reachedvi:
19/07/2021
6. Total positions of
person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:
% of % of voting To- Total voting rights tal number of rights through of voting atta- financial both rights of ched to instruments in % issuervii shares (total of (7.A (total 7.B.1 + + of 7.A) 7.B.2) 7.B) Resulting situation on the 5.60% n/a% 5.60- 43,030,300 date on which threshold was % crossed or reached
Position of previous n/a% n/a% n/a% notification (if applicable)
7.
Notified
details
of the
resul-
ting
situati-
on on
the date
on which
the
thres-
hold was
crossed
or
reached-
viii:
A:
Voting
rights
attached
to
shares
Class/ty- Nu- % of pe of mb- vo- shares er ting ISIN of right- code (if vo- s possible- ti-
) ng
ri-
gh-
ts-
ix
Direct Indi- Direct Indi- (Art. 8 rect (Art. 8 rect of the (Art. of the (Art. Transpa- 9 of Transpa- 9 of rency the rency the Law) Trans- Law) Trans- paren- paren- cy cy Law) Law) LU235631- N/- 2,409,4- % 5- 4745 A 24 .- 6- 0- % % % % % SUBTOTAL 2,- 5.60% A 40-


Wertpapier


