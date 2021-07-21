checkAd

NSO Group Responds to Ongoing False Forbidden Stories Allegations

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 18:14  |  39   |   |   

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 21, 2021

Attributable to an NSO Spokesperson -

"Enough is enough!

"In light of the recent planned and well-orchestrated media campaign lead by Forbidden Stories and pushed by special interest groups, and due to the complete disregard of the facts, NSO is announcing it will no longer be responding to media inquiries on this matter and it will not play along with the vicious and slanderous campaign.

"We will state again:

"The list is not a list of targets or potential targets of Pegasus.

"The numbers in the list are not related to NSO group.

"Any claim that a name in the list is necessarily related to a Pegasus target or Pegasus potential target is erroneous and false.

"NSO is a technology company. We do not operate the system, nor do we have access to the data of our customers, yet they are obligated to provide us with such information under investigations.

"NSO will thoroughly investigate any credible proof of misuse of its technologies, as we always had, and will shut down the system where necessary.

"NSO will continue its mission of saving lives, helping governments around the world prevent terror attacks, break up pedophilia, sex, and drug-trafficking rings, locate missing and kidnapped children, locate survivors trapped under collapsed buildings, and protect airspace against disruptive penetration by dangerous drones."

About NSO Group

NSO Group is a leading technology developer that licenses software solutions to governments and law enforcement agencies to investigate and prevent terror acts, fight crime and increase public safety. NSO's products have been successfully used to:

  • Prevent terrorism, including gun violence, car bombs, and suicide bombers at transportation hubs, public parks, markets, concert venues, sports arenas, and other public areas
  • Break up child exploitation, sex- and drug-trafficking rings, and money-laundering operations
  • Find and rescue kidnapped children
  • Assist emergency search-and-rescue (SAR) teams in locating survivors trapped under collapsed buildings in the wake of natural disasters or construction failures

DISSEMINATED BY MERCURY PUBLIC AFFAIRS, LLC, A REGISTERED FOREIGN AGENT, ON BEHALF OF Q CYBER TECHNOLOGIES LTD. MORE INFORMATION IS ON FILE WITH THE DEPT. OF JUSTICE, WASHINGTON, DC.




Disclaimer

