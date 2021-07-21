Yellow Corporation Receives EPA’s SmartWay Voluntary Emissions Reduction Program Designation for 17th Consecutive Year in a Row

“We are honored to join forces with the EPA’s SmartWay program,” said Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Yellow, one of the nation’s largest transportation companies with more than 13,000 tractors, 41,000 trailers, 300 facilities and 30,000 employees across the country. “With every mile we drive, we strive to improve our environmental footprint. Yellow is undergoing one of the largest fleet refreshes in the company’s history, acquiring more than 2,200 tractors, 2,500 trailers and 400 domestic intermodal containers this year. We intentionally seek out new equipment with the most advanced emissions reductions technologies and fuel-saving features. As one of the original 15 Charter Partners of SmartWay, we are proud that 3,000 leading supply chain companies have now joined this public-private sustainability program” added Hawkins.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) is proud to announce that it has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval for the company’s annual emissions report from the agency’s SmartWay voluntary emissions reduction program. The EPA’s SmartWay program helps companies boost sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiency. Yellow is a Charter Partner of the EPA’s award-winning program.

Last year, EPA SmartWay recognized the Yellow Companies as a “High Performer.” Companies earn this recognition through achieving significant freight efficiencies that merit special attention based on their annual emissions report.

“We are confident that our sustainability strategy will be an essential contribution to SmartWay’s goal of reducing the trucking industry’s carbon footprint in our nation’s supply chain.” added Hawkins.

SmartWay was launched in early 2004 by the EPA and 15 Charter Partners represented by industry leading supply chain companies, environmental groups, The American Trucking Associations, and Business for Social Responsibility. Partners rely upon SmartWay tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use from goods movement. The Partnership currently has over 3,000 Partners including shippers, logistics companies, truck, rail, barge, and multimodal carriers. https://www.epa.gov/smartway

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts: Mike Kelley 913-696-6121 Heather Nauert mike.kelley@myyellow.com heather.nauert@myyellow.com Investor Contact: Tony Carreño 913-696-6108 investor@myyellow.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f897d82-059c-4817 ...

