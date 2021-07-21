Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta Approves Amended Plan of Arrangement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp (TSXV:TPC)("TAPC") had announced on May 25, 2021, that Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta Justice D.R. Mah had granted an order ("Mah May 25-21 Plan of Arrangement Order") which …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp (TSXV:TPC)("TAPC") had announced on May 25, 2021, that Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta Justice D.R. Mah had granted an order ("Mah May 25-21 Plan of Arrangement Order") which approved the Plan of Arrangement dated March 24, 2021 (along with Amendment #1 dated May 21, 2021 and Amendment #2 dated May 21, 2021). The purpose of the Plan of Arrangement was to allow TAPC to recapitalize itself by spinning out its oil and gas assets (other than tax losses and tax pools) to its subsidiary Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp ("WOGC") and to permit TAPC to enter into a reverse takeover ("TAPCRTO") or business combination with another entity which meets minimum listing requirements ("TAPC RTO Target"). The Mah May 25-21 Plan of Arrangement Order approved the mechanism to do so (details of which are contained in Section 2.4 of the Plan of Arrangement and are set out below). TAPC approached the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE") to see if, on a policy basis, they would accept the distribution of TAPC and WOGC post reorganization. The CSE advised they would accept both. The TSXV advised they would accept the distribution of TAPC provided the RTO target could utilize or monetize the tax losses and tax pools of TAPC. TAPC devised a plan to monetize the tax losses and tax pools to seek to maintain its TSXV listing post implementation of the plan. As at December 31, 2020, TAPC had $16,671,359 of available non-capital loss carry forwards in Canada to reduce taxable income for income tax purposes expiring between 2026 and 2033. TAPC had the following tax pool balances: CEE $24,858; ICDE $151,603; COGPE $1,561,890 and UCC $153,686. At a 40% marginal tax rate these non-capital losses could be worth $6MM to a profitable oil co. It may be possible to sell the losses and tax pools for cash for a percentage of the actual tax refunds of a profitable oil company. To accomplish this task, TAPC will isolate the losses in TAPC and conclude the RTO with a newly incorporated subsidiary, 2361990 Alberta Ltd. ("#ABCo"). Prior to concluding the RTO with #ABCo, TAPC proposes to dividend the common shares of #ABCo to the shareholders of TAPC. Upon the sale of the tax losses and tax pools, TAPC would delist from TSXV and amalgamate with a profitable oil and gas company. The #ABCo and the #ABCo RTO Target would then enter into a business combination. TAPC asked the CSE and TSXV, from a policy perspective, whether they would recognize the distribution of #ABCo in lieu of the distribution of TAPC (provided TAPC delisted from TSXV and amalgamated with an oil and gas company and the #ABCo RTO Target met minimum listing requirements). The CSE has advised that it would recognize the distribution of #ABCo in lieu of the distribution of TAPC. The TSXV has not advised TAPC of their position. To accomplish this monetization, TAPC needed to amend the Plan of Arrangement. On July 15, 2021, TAPC amended the Plan of Arrangement (Amendment #3 - by adding Section 2.5 - details of which are set out below)("Amended Plan of Arrangement"). On July 19, 2021, Justice D. Shelley granted a supplemental order ("Supplemental Plan of Arrangement Order") to approve the Amended Plan of Arrangement.