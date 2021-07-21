Lilium Announces Capital Markets Day

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Capital Markets Day:Location: VirtualDate/time: Monday, August 2nd, 11:00 a.m. ETFormal presentation with Q&AFor more information about the proposed business combination and the CapitalMarkets Day presentation following the event, please visit the Lilium InvestorRelations Website at lilium.com/investors.About LiliumLilium's vision is to create a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed,regional transportation. Using the 7-Seater Lilium Jet, an electric verticaltake-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and highperformance, Lilium is building a transport network and service for people andgoods. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, commercialoperations are planned to launch in 2024. Lilium's 650+ strong team includesapproximately 400 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible fordelivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany,with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visithttp://www.lilium.com/About QellFormed in San Francisco in August 2020, Qell Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: QELL) isa publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company created to invest in ahigh-growth business in the next-generation mobility, transportation orsustainable industrial technology markets. The management team, led by BarryEngle and Sam Gabbita, has deep experience and networks across both incumbents