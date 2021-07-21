checkAd

Lilium Announces Capital Markets Day

Munich and San Francisco (ots/PRNewswire) - Lilium GmbH ("Lilium"), positioned
to be a global leader in regional electric air mobility with the development of
its 7-Seater electric vertical take-off and landing jet, will hold a Capital
Markets Day on August 2nd, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET ahead of its planned listing (h
ttps://lilium.com/newsroom-detail/Lilium-intends-to-list-on-Nasdaq-through-merge
r-with-qell-and-reveals-serial-aircraft) on the Nasdaq following the completion
of the previously announced proposed business combination with Qell Acquisition
Corp (NASDAQ: QELL).

Members of Lilium's senior leadership team, including Daniel Wiegand (Co-Founder
and CEO), Geoff Richardson (Chief Financial Officer) and Yves Yemsi (Chief
Program Officer), will provide an update on Lilium's technology, certification
and manufacturing plans, business model, and commercial relationships with
established industry suppliers and infrastructure developers.

https://lilium.com/newsroom-detail/Lilium-intends-to-list-on-Nasdaq-through-merg
er-with-qell-and-reveals-serial-aircraft

Capital Markets Day:
Location: Virtual
Date/time: Monday, August 2nd, 11:00 a.m. ET

Formal presentation with Q&A

For more information about the proposed business combination and the Capital
Markets Day presentation following the event, please visit the Lilium Investor
Relations Website at lilium.com/investors.

About Lilium

Lilium's vision is to create a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed,
regional transportation. Using the 7-Seater Lilium Jet, an electric vertical
take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high
performance, Lilium is building a transport network and service for people and
goods. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, commercial
operations are planned to launch in 2024. Lilium's 650+ strong team includes
approximately 400 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for
delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in
2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany,
with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit
http://www.lilium.com/

About Qell

Formed in San Francisco in August 2020, Qell Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: QELL) is
a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company created to invest in a
high-growth business in the next-generation mobility, transportation or
sustainable industrial technology markets. The management team, led by Barry
Engle and Sam Gabbita, has deep experience and networks across both incumbents
