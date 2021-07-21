checkAd

Orano Med Inaugurates the Extension of the Maurice Tubiana Laboratory and its Research & Development Center

Orano Med, a subsidiary of the Orano group, today inaugurated the extension of the Maurice Tubiana Laboratory and its new Research & Development Center in Bessines-sur-Gartempe (France) dedicated to the manufacturing of Lead-212 (212Pb), a rare radioisotope used for the development of Targeted Alpha Therapies, an innovative approach against cancers with limited therapeutic options.

Orano Med has invested more than 10 million euros, doubling the surface area of the Maurice Tubiana Laboratory and a five-fold increase in its 212Pb production capacity.

Targeted Alpha Therapies use the properties of 212Pb to specifically target and destroy cancer cells, while limiting the impact on healthy tissues. This radioisotope is obtained by extraction and purification of thorium nitrate derived from the Orano group's activities.

These facilities are a concrete evidence of Orano Med's commitment to produce the necessary radioisotopes to enable the development and marketing of cancer treatments, thus contributing to the public health effort in this area.

Claude Imauven, Chairman of Orano's Board of Directors, said at the inauguration:"With this laboratory dedicated to the production of radioelements for the fight against cancer, we are working actively to address one of the major challenges facing humanity in this century: that of health. Orano is committed to contributing to the preservation of health and is supported by the high-level technologies and skills developed by Orano Med."

Julien Dodet, President & CEO of Orano Med, added: "We are moving forward every day in the development of 212Pb-based targeted therapies, and bringing these new facilities on stream is a crucial step towards the development of clinical trials for these new cancer treatments. We are proud of the work of Orano Med's teams and their commitment to the success of our projects.”

About Orano
 As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges.
Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle.
Every day, the Orano group’s 16,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.
Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About Orano Med
 Orano Med is a company that combines biotechnologies and nuclear technology to develop new therapies offering new therapeutic solutions to patients with resistant forms of cancer.
Orano Med is continuing to develop targeted alpha therapy treatments, a unique technology which combines the capacity of biological molecules to target cancer cells with the properties of lead-212 (212Pb), which is able to destroy them while limiting the impact on surrounding healthy cells.

More information on www.oranomed.com, @OranoMed

