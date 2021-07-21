checkAd

Jamf Announces Enhancements to Jamf Marketplace and Jamf Developer Portal to Help Organizations Elevate Their Apple Enterprise Environments

Improvements to developer ecosystem deliver a rich experience for discovering and building new solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced key updates to its developer ecosystem of tools and resources to help third parties build, share and discover beneficial integrations across the Jamf platform. 

Jamf Marketplace Integrates with Jamf Account to Improve User Experience
The Jamf Marketplace is a central location for customers to browse hundreds of integrations that extend the Jamf platform. With the integration of Jamf Account, IT admins can expect a seamless experience on the Marketplace, including:

  • Simplified Access and User Ratings: With the addition of Jamf Account to the Marketplace, users can log in across an increasing number of Jamf web properties. Logged-in users can leave ratings and reviews on Marketplace integrations that they currently use.
  • Elevated User Experience: Users can expect improved page layouts with better data display and discoverability for the increased amount of listing information. 

“The Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integration is tailormade for MSPs that manage macOS devices on the Jamf Pro platform, helping to establish our credibility and influence in the world of Apple,” said Jan-Jaap “JJ” Jager, Board Advisor & Chief Revenue Office at Acronis. “We know we are better together as partners, and we worked cooperatively with Jamf to create an integration that is a natural extension of the Jamf Pro platform and uses workflows that are intuitive to Jamf Pro users. This integration creates significant value for macOS admins.”

Jamf Launches Brand New Developer Portal  
Jamf’s Developer Portal helps software vendors get started or go further in building integrations with the Jamf platform. To reflect the growing portfolio of Jamf products and developer tools, enhancements have been made to the functionality, navigation and resources available in the portal. Users can now benefit from the Jamf Developer Portal in the following ways:  

  • Full Jamf Platform Access: Developers looking to build integrations with Jamf’s latest products can find information about the entire Jamf platform in one place.
  • Additional Documentation:  Enhanced resources make it easy for developers new to Jamf or the Apple ecosystem to get started. New features include cross-linked product documentation to API references to make quick sense of Jamf or Apple-specific language. Code samples are also provided to help developers get started on the right foot. 

“We are excited to increase discoverability and usability of the best integrations for partners and customers. Our partnerships allow for collaboration to build the best solutions possible for all of our customers,” said Josh Jagdfeld, Senior Director, Partner Marketing, Jamf. “By elevating the user experience, we will enable IT teams to seamlessly enter the Jamf ecosystem.” 

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com

Media Contact:
Jordyn DiOrio | media@jamf.com

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond | ir@jamf.com





