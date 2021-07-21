Geospace Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call Schedule

checkAd

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Geospace has scheduled a conference call for Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central).

What:

Geospace Technologies Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

When:

Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central)

How:

Live via phone – U.S. participants can dial toll free (877) 876-9176. International participants can dial (785) 424-1670. Please reference the Geospace Technologies conference ID: GEOSQ321 prior to the start of the conference call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available for approximately 60 days and may be accessed through the Investor Relations tab of our website: www.geospace.com.

Geospace principally designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment. We market our seismic products to the oil and gas industry to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. We also market our seismic products to other industries for vibration monitoring, border and perimeter security and various geotechnical applications. We design and manufacture other products of a non-seismic nature, including water meter products, imaging equipment and offshore cables.

Disclaimer

